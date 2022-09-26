NME Radio Roundup 26 September 2022: Rina Sawayama, Jamie xx and Fred again..

The 1975

‘All I Need To Hear’

The latest preview of The 1975’s upcoming fifth LP, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, is a ballad that finds the band winding down the energy generated by their recent singles. In place of funky guitars and rhythms, we get a tender serenade that’s guided by a waltzing tempo, a rickety piano and even a swooning string section near its end.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Carly Rae Jepsen

‘Talking To Yourself’

CRJ’s groovy new single (the third preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’) features slick production which pairs chorused guitars with a synth-pop beat, highlighting the ever-pristine quality of Jepsen’s voice. The punchy chorus finds her confronting a questionable lover over throbbing bass: “Are you reaching for me making love to someone else? / Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Dylan

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

NME Radar favourite Dylan‘s latest preview of her upcoming debut mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ sees her pushing back against a suitor who picks up the wrong impression (“Don’t be so dramatic, come on, get it together / When you gonna figure out that nothing ever lasts forever?”). Dylan has added that ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ is “a perfect representation of who I am as a person – straight to the point, honest and entirely chaotic”.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

These New South Whales

‘Rotten Sun’

Australian punks These New South Whales return with ‘Rotten Sun’, the second single off their upcoming third studio album ‘TNSW’. The track sees the comedy-dabbling quartet abandon the laughs for a moment as frontman Jamie Timony contemplates and finds peace in the impermanence of life (“It’s gonna take some time / All good things will die, that will never change / And still the sun will shine”), while the rest of the band thrash about with a moshpit-friendly energy.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Daniel Avery

‘Wall Of Sleep’ (feat. HAAi)

Daniel Avery‘s HAAi-featuring ‘Wall Of Sleep’, the latest preview of his upcoming album ‘Ultra Truth’, sets dreamy, reverb-drenched synths off against a clattering beat to create an engrossing intensity that’ll leave you breathless.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.