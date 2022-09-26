NME Radio Roundup 26 September 2022: Rina Sawayama, Jamie xx and Fred again..

Genre-bending alt-pop visionary Rina Sawayama is back with her new album ‘Hold The Girl’. The LP follows on from her 2020 debut ‘Sawayama’ and features the anthemic track ‘Hurricanes’, which lands on the NME Radio A List this week. “I just wanted to write big songs,” Sawayama recently told NME. “That’s exactly what I wanted in terms of the skill of a songwriter.”
Joining ‘Hurricanes’ on our playlist this week are the latest dancefloor burners from Jamie xx and Fred Again.., as well as new offerings from SG Lewis, The 1975, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.
Check out the latest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below.
On the A List:
Rina Sawayama
‘Hurricanes’
Rina Sawayama searches for herself through storm and sunshine in ‘Hurricanes’. A driving rhythm and palm-muted guitars accompany Sawayama’s breezy verses before the track explodes into life with its massive chorus, decked with slashing guitars, punchy drums and Sawayama’s soaring, belted vocals.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Jamie xx
‘KILL DEM’
Jamie xx’s banging new track ‘KILL DEM’ was created, the producer has said, “with Notting Hill Carnival in mind”. The xx member pays fitting homage here to the energy of sound system culture with gated vocal samples, booming bass and a bouncy tempo that invites you to set your mind free and surrender to the beat.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Fred Again..
‘Danielle (smile on my face)’
Fred Again.. wants you to leave the party smiling with ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’, the first preview of his upcoming third album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’. Adopting a less-is-more approach, the propulsive single aims for maximum impact with a simple formula: a punchy beat and chest-rattling bass dominate the mix, as glossy ambience balances the track’s jubilant atmosphere with a degree of moody pathos.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
DanDlion
‘Knock Knock’
East London’s DanDlion is feeling stupefied on his cheeky new single, ‘Knock Knock’. The singer puts his charm on full display here, as he dedicates stacks of his buttery vocals to flirtatious lyrics about a love interest: “Knock knock at your door / Now I gotta catch my breath ‘cause you look amazing”.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
SG Lewis
‘Vibe Like This’ (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lucky Daye)
SG Lewis’ ‘Vibe Like This’, the second preview of his second album ‘AudioLust & Higher Love’, boasts features from R&B fixtures Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye. The retro-tinged track sees the producer combining a light groove with a deep bassline and pristine pianos which wouldn’t sound out of place in a ‘70s disco cut. The trio of vocalists bring their chemistry and unique voices centre stage, assisting each other in the song’s hook with effortless ad-libs and swagger.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
The 1975
‘All I Need To Hear’
The latest preview of The 1975’s upcoming fifth LP, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, is a ballad that finds the band winding down the energy generated by their recent singles. In place of funky guitars and rhythms, we get a tender serenade that’s guided by a waltzing tempo, a rickety piano and even a swooning string section near its end.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Carly Rae Jepsen
‘Talking To Yourself’
CRJ’s groovy new single (the third preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’) features slick production which pairs chorused guitars with a synth-pop beat, highlighting the ever-pristine quality of Jepsen’s voice. The punchy chorus finds her confronting a questionable lover over throbbing bass: “Are you reaching for me making love to someone else? / Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Dylan
‘Nothing Lasts Forever’
NME Radar favourite Dylan‘s latest preview of her upcoming debut mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ sees her pushing back against a suitor who picks up the wrong impression (“Don’t be so dramatic, come on, get it together / When you gonna figure out that nothing ever lasts forever?”). Dylan has added that ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ is “a perfect representation of who I am as a person – straight to the point, honest and entirely chaotic”.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
These New South Whales
‘Rotten Sun’
Australian punks These New South Whales return with ‘Rotten Sun’, the second single off their upcoming third studio album ‘TNSW’. The track sees the comedy-dabbling quartet abandon the laughs for a moment as frontman Jamie Timony contemplates and finds peace in the impermanence of life (“It’s gonna take some time / All good things will die, that will never change / And still the sun will shine”), while the rest of the band thrash about with a moshpit-friendly energy.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Daniel Avery
‘Wall Of Sleep’ (feat. HAAi)
Daniel Avery‘s HAAi-featuring ‘Wall Of Sleep’, the latest preview of his upcoming album ‘Ultra Truth’, sets dreamy, reverb-drenched synths off against a clattering beat to create an engrossing intensity that’ll leave you breathless.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music