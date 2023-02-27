NME Radio Roundup 27 February 2023: Omar Apollo, Janelle Monáe, Jayda G and more

Earlier this month (February 17), Omar Apollo shared ‘3 Boys’, his first new track since releasing his debut album ‘IVORY’ last April. A gorgeous tune, it sees the Indiana-raised artist offer reflections of fledgling relationships with multiple people, his lush vocals spun over a slinky bassline and woozy instrumentals.

“When I first started writing songs, I would often write about unrequited love,” Apollo explained in a statement. “Eventually, I wrote songs about the complexities that come with a relationship. ‘3 Boys’ was my first time writing about something non-monogamous. Having more than one person to talk to.”

The stellar track was a must-add to the NME Radio A List this week, joining new tunes from Kam-BU, and Ric Wilson, Chromeo & A-Trak. Also new to NME Radio we have the return of Janelle Monáe, the first glimpse of Jayda G‘s upcoming album ‘Guy’ on ‘Circle Back Around’, and Lana Del Rey‘s latest ‘A&W’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Omar Apollo – ‘3 Boys’

Kam-BU – ‘LIVE-O’

Ric Wilson, Chromeo & A-Trak – ‘Pay It No Mind’

On the B List

Janelle Monáe – ‘Float ft. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’

Jayda G – ‘Circle Back Around’

Atmosphere – ‘Okay’

Strongboi – ‘Fool Around’

On the C List

Dot Major. – ‘Bear’

Lana Del Rey – ‘A&W’

Shame – ‘Adderall’

Role Model – ‘A Little More Time’

