NME Radio Roundup 27 March 2023: Lana Del Rey, FLO & Missy Elliott, The Japanese House and more

Last week Lana Del Rey released her latest studio album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’. The LA artist’s ninth record is an ambitious and sprawling thing. As we said here at NME, it “might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Rey’s status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.”

Before the LP dropped, Del Rey shared single ‘The Grants’. Also the tune that opens the entire record, it sees her distinctive vocals spun over subtle piano chords and layered gospel vocals. The gorgeous song was a must-add to the NME Radio playlist this week, alongside a stellar collaboration between FLO and Missy Elliott, the return of The Japanese House and a choice cut from 100 gecs‘ latest record.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey – ‘The Grants’

FLO – ‘Fly Girl ft. Missy Elliott’

On the B List

Phoenix – ‘After Midnight ft. Clairo’

The Japanese House – ‘BOYHOOD’

Nathan Connolly – ‘Fires ft. Simon Neil’

Yunè Pinku – ‘Sports’

Jitwam – ‘hollatchu’

On the C List

Stormzy – ‘Need You ft. tendai & Ayra Starr’

100 gecs – ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’

Yves Tumor – ‘Parody’

Django Django – ‘Don’t Touch That Dial Ft. Yuuko’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.