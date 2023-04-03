NME Radio Roundup 3 April 2023: Rina Sawayama, Depeche Mode, V V Brown and more

Last month Rina Sawayama made her feature film debut in John Wick Chapter 4. Her turn as Akira won praise from co-star Keanu Reeves – who told NME that Sawayama was a “really open artist” and “so curious [and] personal” – and critics alike; but it wasn’t just her acting skills Sawayama brought to the franchise, as the multi-hyphenate also contributed a song to the film’s soundtrack which plays in the film’s end credits.

The grunge-flecked ‘Eye For An Eye’ is a belter. Meshing Sawayama’s distinctive vocals with scuzzy guitars and industrial production, it’s a stadium-shaking offering from the artist. ‘Eye For An Eye’ makes its way straight to the NME Radio A List this week, with other new additions to the playlist including the return of V V Brown, a choice cut from Depeche Mode‘s new album ‘Memento Mori’, and the latest taste of Olivia Dean‘s upcoming record ‘Messy’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Rina Sawayama – ‘Eye For an Eye’

On the B List

Depeche Mode – ‘People Are Good’

ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro – ‘BESO’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Dead To The World’

V V Brown – ‘Black British’

Jungle – ‘Candle Flame’

On the C List

Olivia Dean – ‘Dive’

Flo Milli – ‘Bed Time ft. Monaleo & Gloss Up’

Fall Out Boy – ‘What a Time To Be Alive’

Nightbus – ‘Mirrors’

Nabihah Iqbal – ‘Sunflower’

Cable Ties – ‘Time For You’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.