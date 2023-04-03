FeaturesMusic Features

NME Radio Roundup 3 April 2023: Rina Sawayama, Depeche Mode, V V Brown and more

The latest additions to the NME Radio playlist

Rina Sawayama attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's
Rina Sawayama attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023. Credit: Axelle

Last month Rina Sawayama made her feature film debut in John Wick Chapter 4. Her turn as Akira won praise from co-star Keanu Reeves – who told NME that Sawayama was a “really open artist” and “so curious [and] personal” – and critics alike; but it wasn’t just her acting skills Sawayama brought to the franchise, as the multi-hyphenate also contributed a song to the film’s soundtrack which plays in the film’s end credits.

The grunge-flecked ‘Eye For An Eye’ is a belter. Meshing Sawayama’s distinctive vocals with scuzzy guitars and industrial production, it’s a stadium-shaking offering from the artist. ‘Eye For An Eye’ makes its way straight to the NME Radio A List this week, with other new additions to the playlist including the return of V V Brown, a choice cut from Depeche Mode‘s new album ‘Memento Mori’, and the latest taste of Olivia Dean‘s upcoming record ‘Messy’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Rina Sawayama – ‘Eye For an Eye’

On the B List

Depeche Mode – ‘People Are Good’
ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro – ‘BESO’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Dead To The World’
V V Brown – ‘Black British’
Jungle – ‘Candle Flame’

On the C List

Olivia Dean – ‘Dive’
Flo Milli – ‘Bed Time ft. Monaleo & Gloss Up’
Fall Out Boy – ‘What a Time To Be Alive’
Nightbus – ‘Mirrors’
Nabihah Iqbal – ‘Sunflower’
Cable Ties – ‘Time For You’

