NME Radio Roundup 30 August 2022: Self Esteem, The National & Aitch

Last week, pop emancipator Self Esteem returned with the ‘Block Them Edit’ for the brilliant ‘F***ing Wizardry’ off her standout 2021 album, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’. The unapologetic confessional’s update is a welcome reminder of Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s effortless ability to pen modern-day anthems, which has ultimately made her a nominee for next month’s Mercury Prize awards.

In NME’s four-star review of ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, we were won over by Taylor’s ability to detail “the fear, uneasiness and anger of being a woman”, while “make us laugh at the sheer absurdity of being forced to navigate a world that has, quite unbelievably, normalised misogyny”.

The ‘Block Them Edit’ of ‘F***ing Wizardry’ is our latest addition to the NME Radio A List, in addition to other new tracks including The National’s comeback single with Bon Iver, a highlight off Aitch’s debut album, and new tunes from Låpsley, Willow Kayne, Chloe Moriondo and more.

