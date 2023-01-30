NME Radio Roundup 30 January 2023: Samia, boygenius, Yaeji and more

Last week Samia returned with her anticipated second album ‘Honey’, a stellar collection of hauntingly devastating songs. Inspired by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Dijon’s ‘Absolutely’ and Christian Lee Hutson’s ‘Quitters’, it’s a poignant record of growth and maturity; and its titular track leads the charge on this week’s NME Radio playlist update.

Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got singles from the returning indie supergroup boygenius and Yaeji, alongside Kali Uchis‘ stellar first release of the year.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: