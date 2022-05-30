NME Radio Roundup 30 May 2022: Harry Styles, Mr Jukes & Barney Artist, Foals and more

Harry Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ opens with the velvety ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’. In her four-star review of the album , NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that the earworm: “comes tearing into view with a diva-worthy wail from the star that quickly dissolves into a slinky bassline and, shortly after, a peacocking trumpet melody that feels both flashy and celebratory.”

Mr Jukes – the solo project of Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman – has once again teamed up with frequent collaborator Barney Artist, for their new track ‘93’. The two-minute tune pays homage to hip-hop music from the ’90s, with Barney dropping bars of tribute to the likes of Nas and Busta Rhymes, while nodding to Steadman’s production prowess: “The flows are too cold and Jackie don’t miss.”

Watch the Ride & Nia Archives ‘Mash Up The Dance’

“Give me da riddim make me mash up di dance” proclaims Nia Archives on ‘Mash Up The Dance’, a joint single with dance supergroup Watch the Ride. The pulsing jungle anthem is sure to be a smash at events this summer, something Nia Archives has already witnessed. “Have seen this one going off in my sets for a minute now and I know it’s gonna mash up dance for the summer of jungle,” she shared when the track was released.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Foals ‘2001’ Foals have shared another preview of their upcoming record ‘Life Is Yours’ with new track ‘2001’. In a press statement frontman Yannis Philippakis described the tune as “a postcard from the past”, with the title 2001 referring to the year the band moved to Brighton. Speaking about the period of relocation, Philippakis says: “we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence.” And while it may sound like a sanguine, summer tune, he adds that ‘2001’ “was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there’s an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music