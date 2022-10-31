NME Radio Roundup 31 October 2022: Little Simz, Taylor Swift, Sam Fender and more

Earlier this month Little Simz took home the esteemed Mercury Prize for her exceptional 2021 record ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, beating tough competition from Harry Styles, Yard Act, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more. When it dropped last year the record was given the five-star treatment here at NME, hailed as a “near-perfect album that will exist as a marker for future generations to try and attain.”

At the ceremony, Simz performed a triumphant rendition of ‘How Did You Get Here’, and the tune leads this week’s additions to the NME Radio playlist, joined by other fresh releases including a choice cut off Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, an outtake from Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sessions, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: