NME Radio Roundup 31 October 2022: Little Simz, Taylor Swift, Sam Fender and more

Earlier this month Little Simz took home the esteemed Mercury Prize for her exceptional 2021 record ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, beating tough competition from Harry Styles, Yard Act, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more. When it dropped last year the record was given the five-star treatment here at NME, hailed as a “near-perfect album that will exist as a marker for future generations to try and attain.”
At the ceremony, Simz performed a triumphant rendition of ‘How Did You Get Here’, and the tune leads this week’s additions to the NME Radio playlist, joined by other fresh releases including a choice cut off Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, an outtake from Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sessions, and more.
Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Little Simz
‘How Did You Get Here’
Little Simz reflects on her meteoric rise on ‘How Did You Get Here’, the penultimate track off her stellar fourth album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The track exemplifies Inflo’s sumptuous production, incorporating gentle pianos and a gospel choir for a soulful vibe. Simbi’s bars bleed with honesty, as she outlines the trajectory of her career from childhood to the present day, finally concluding: “Everything you want is out there waiting for you to take it / The key is to have faith in your dreams and never stop chasing” – Eli Ordonez
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Taylor Swift
‘Anti-Hero’
Taylor Swift comes clean on ‘Anti-Hero’, a highlight off her tenth album, ‘Midnights’. The track wastes no time heralding a shift from Swift’s Aaron Dessner-produced cottagecore era, kicking off with a grimy drum machine beat and brooding synthesisers. Above the minimal arrangement stands Taylor’s crystalline voice, cycling through self-deprecating yet tongue-in-cheek verses like: “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Sam Fender
‘Wild Grey Ocean’
Sam Fender returns with ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, a previously unreleased cut from the upcoming deluxe edition of his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’. The stoic track sees Fender employ a backing of dusty pianos, shuffling drums and muted guitars, his distinctive lyricism spun over the top: “The coast town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives / I finish work and compartmentalise / With the wild grey ocean buried in my eyes” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Royel Otis
‘Kool Aid’
Sydney indie-pop duo Royel Otis are back with their latest single, ‘Kool Aid’. The sprightly track employs ‘80s synths and chorused guitars, setting them against a pulsating beat. Frontman Otis Pavlovic’s airy vocals impart textural contrast, his casual delivery offsetting the propulsion of the track’s groove. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Phoenix
‘Winter Solstice’
Phoenix have shared the latest glimpse of their upcoming seventh album ‘Alpha Zulu’ with ‘Winter Solstice’. The melancholic track finds frontman Thomas Mars grappling with a world changing too quickly for its own good (“Now it’s hard to connect / But the world’s unchained / And soon / It’ll be public domain”), as a dreamy yet hypnotic chord progression soundtracks his thoughts. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
STONE
‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’
Liverpudlian alt-rockers STONE return with ‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’, the first preview of their upcoming debut EP ‘Punkadonk’. The urgent track finds the quartet simultaneously confronting the chaos of modern life and celebrating the possibility for change in tumultuous times: “A change, we want it / I feel it, it’s coming”. The band push and pull the song’s tempo like an elastic band, all the while ensuring maximum impact with a pummeling mix of jagged guitars and explosive drums. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Caroline Polachek
‘Sunset’
Art-pop hero Caroline Polachek returns with her latest single, ‘Sunset’. The track finds the fearless singer-songwriter experimenting with flamenco sounds, fusing a snappy Latin beat with fluttering guitar riffs and her distinctive vocals. On the track, Polachek’s lyricism manages to link heavy themes of dissociation (“These days I wear my body like an uninvited guest”) with the cathartic thrill of romance (“But boy your patience is a magic kind of medicine”), in another triumph from the artist. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Lime Garden
‘Bitter’
Brighton indie rock quartet and NME 100 alumni Lime Garden seek inner peace on their latest track, ‘Bitter’. Chloe Howard’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics grapple with a turbulent emotional landscape, flitting swiftly between self-loathing (“I fear to love myself because I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again”) and acceptance (“But I begin to accept my fate / You can’t mess with things or exaggerate”), while the band reflect this turmoil with urgent, post-punk agility. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music