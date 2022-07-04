NME Radio Roundup 4 July 2022: Gorillaz, Beyoncé and Aitch

Last week Beyoncé returned with floor-filling earworm ‘Break My Soul’. The first single off her upcoming seventh album ‘REINAISSANCE (Act 1)’ – slated to drop on July 29, after a 6-year wait since her last album ‘Lemonade’ – the slick tune was worth the wait.

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon shared more about what the album is all about, revealing: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.” The first taste of the record in ‘Break My Soul’ was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio Playlist.

Also new to the NME Radio playlists this week we’ve got the latest from Gorillaz and Thundercat in ‘Cracker Island’, alongside another cut from Aitch’s upcoming album ‘Close To Home’ with ‘In Disguise’ that features Bakar.

Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.