NME Radio Roundup 6 February 2023: Rosalía, Yunè Pinku, Tyla and more

To close out an incredible first month of music in 2023, genre-fusing popstar Rosalía treated us to a shiny new single in the form of ‘LLYLM’ (Lie Like You Love Me) – her first official single since releasing her celebrated album ‘Motomami’ last year. The stellar tune, which couples flamenco handclaps with slinky production and the artist’s distinctive melismatic vocals, leads this week’s additions to NME Radio.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist are fresh releases from Wings Of Desire, Yunè Pinku, Tyla, English Teacher, Gorillaz and more. Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: