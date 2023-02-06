NME Radio Roundup 6 February 2023: Rosalía, Yunè Pinku, Tyla and more

To close out an incredible first month of music in 2023, genre-fusing popstar Rosalía treated us to a shiny new single in the form of ‘LLYLM’ (Lie Like You Love Me) – her first official single since releasing her celebrated album ‘Motomami’ last year. The stellar tune, which couples flamenco handclaps with slinky production and the artist’s distinctive melismatic vocals, leads this week’s additions to NME Radio.
Also new to the NME Radio playlist are fresh releases from Wings Of Desire, Yunè Pinku, Tyla, English Teacher, Gorillaz and more. Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Rosalía
‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’
Rosalía is back with ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’, her first official single since dropping the spectacular ‘Motomami’ last year. A slick, sultry tune, the track sees an infatuated Rosalía willing to stomach and accept lies from a lover in order to hold onto their relationship. “I don’t need the honesty / Lie like you love me / lie like you love me,” she sings in the chorus.
Wings Of Desire
‘Runnin’’
Rising UK duo Wings Of Desire have released their latest single, ‘Runnin’’. A compelling listen, the dreamy guitar-driven dream-pop tune speaks of breaking out of a monotonous daily routine to find the true meaning of life. Speaking about the track’s meaning in a statement, the duo reflected: “Running endlessly in circles under the tight grip of a culture designed to distract us from ourselves. Do we still believe that the internet knows what’s best for us? Maybe it’s time to get off the wheel and see what’s outside.”
Yunè Pinku
‘Night Light’
Malaysian-Irish singer and producer Yunè Pinku has announced a new project, ‘Babylon IX’, out later this Spring, and ahead of that record’s release comes a bouncy single, ‘Night Light’. An amalgamation of hyper-pop, UK Garage and house, ‘Night Light’ is an addictive, dizzying outing that builds on the foundations she first laid with her stunning 2022 EP ‘Bluff’.
On the B List:
English Teacher
‘Song About Love’
In April last year, English Teacher dropped their playful yet polished debut EP ‘Polyawkward’. As they build up to that release’s follow-up, the Leeds band have come back with ‘Song About Love’. A slow build with a thumping bassline, snappy percussion and angular guitars that bubble until its explosive, joyous end, it’s an exciting glimpse of what’s to come.
Gracie Abrams
‘Where do we go now?’
Taken off her upcoming debut album ‘Good Riddance’ due out later this month, Gracie Abrams’ ‘Where do we go now?’ is a haunting masterclass in pop minimalism. Reflecting on a fizzling relationship and her next steps, Abrams’ wistful vocals take centre stage as she carries feelings of hurt and uncertainty with every word sung.
Yves Tumor
‘Echolalia’
Yves Tumor has returned with ‘Echolalia’, the second single off their upcoming album,‘Praise A Lord That Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’. On ‘Echolalia’, Tumor plays into the track’s title, which means to mindlessly repeat words or syllables – here showcased through their playing of phonetics throughout the track’s chorus. Showcasing the best of their experimentation, it’s excellent.
Inhaler
‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’
Recent NME Big Read cover stars Inhaler have dropped a new single in the form of ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’. It’s the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’, set to arrive later this month, and on it the Dublin-based rockers deliver lush, piano-driven instrumentals.
Discussing the inspiration for the tune, they’ve explained: “Whilst on tour in America last year we were listening to a lot of music by some of the great American writers such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Bruce Springsteen etc. Listening to these artists while travelling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before.”
On the C List:
Tyla
‘Been Thinking’
South-African singer-songwriter Tyla expertly blends pop, R&B and house music on her first release of the year, ‘Been Thinking’. The sultry new tune is built for the dancefloor. A pure pop smash, on it her saccharine voice seduces and oozes charisma over bouncy kicks and shimmering melodies, offering the earworm hook: “All day all night / I been thinking about ya / Can’t get ya out my mind / I been thinking”.
Gorillaz
‘Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo’
Gorillaz have shared another preview of their upcoming album ‘Cracker Island’ through the new single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo. Bright synths and a disco-feel lead ‘Silent Running’, making it one of Gorillaz’s most subdued but intriguing releases yet.
Olivia Dean
‘UFO’
Singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has returned with ‘UFO’, a poignant ballad from her upcoming debut album. A more stripped back affair than previous releases, Dean has explained: “I wanted it to feel intimate and existential and so we kept it simple with guitar and a vocoder. It’s a shy love song, thoughts I would normally keep to myself but am learning to share.”
The Orb
‘Living In Recycled Times ft. Rachel D’Arcy’
The Orb have released ‘Living In Recycled Times’, a fresh new cut featuring Rachel D’Arcy, taken from their upcoming record ‘Prism’. Featuring a myriad of electronic sounds ranging from ambient and house to drum ‘n’ bass over its staggering 10-minute runtime, it’s an exciting peak of what to expect on their upcoming 18th album.
Royel Otis
‘Oysters In My Pocket’
Royal Otis’ ‘Oysters In My Pocket’ is a youthful, joyous affair full of bright, raucous moments. Set against thumping drums and a driving bassline, ‘Oysters In My Pocket’ is triumphant in its peppy and efficient melodies and infectious positivity.
