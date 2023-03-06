NME Radio Roundup 6 March 2023: The National, Halsey, Kali Uchis and more

Last month The National shared ‘New Order T-Shirt’, our second glimpse of their upcoming ninth studio album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’. The gorgeous track sees vocalist Matt Berninger reflect on memories he’s missing, offering subtly heart-wrenching lyrics like: “I keep what I can of you / Split-second glimpses and snapshots and sounds” over mesmerising instrumentals.

Speaking about the track, Aaron Dessner explained: “To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved…There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

The gorgeous ‘New Order T-Shirt’ leads this week’s additions to NME Radio, making its way straight to the A List. Also new to NME radio are alt-rockers Momma‘s first new material since last year’s ‘Household Name’, a taste of Kali Uchis new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’ and Halsey‘s latest ‘Die 4 Me’.

Advertisement

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

The National – ‘New Order T-Shirt’

Momma – ‘Bang Bang’

On the B List

Kali Uchis – ‘Moonlight’

Halsey – ‘Die 4 Me’

Cub Sport – ‘Songs About It’

On the C List

Dylan – ‘Every Heart But Mine’

Do Nothing – ‘Happy Feet’

Riovaz & skaiwater – ‘Hypnotized’

Slow Pulp – ‘Cramps’

Nabihah Iqbal – ‘This World Couldn’t See Us’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.