NME Radio Roundup 8 May 2023: Jessie Ware, Grian Chatten, Rachel Chinouriri and more

Last month, Jessie Ware released her euphoric fifth album ‘That! Feels Good!’, which sees her take the disco-fuelled sound of its predecessor ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ and kick it up a notch. Filled with funky basslines, flirtatious lyrics and massive, sing-a-long choruses, it’s a triumph from – as we put it in the NME review – “a true, forward-facing pop visionary”.

Asked by NME recently about her current run of success, Ware said: “It means everything: I feel like I deserve to have a place here. I also don’t discount that I’m still lucky to be here. I was previously figuring myself out and making music I’m proud of, but the newer material feels like I completely have full autonomy. It feels good… perhaps that’s why the album is called that!”

This week we’ve whacked Ware’s slinky ‘Shake The Bottle’ straight on the NME Radio A List, alongside new cuts from GANGS OF KIN and Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten. Elsewhere, Confidence Man and Daniel Avery‘s massive new collaboration, Rachel Chinouriri‘s stunning latest tune and Coi Leray‘s aptly-titled track ‘Bops’ all join the NME Radio playlist.

Check out all of the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Jessie Ware – ‘Shake The Bottle’

GANGS OF KIN – ‘Mass Confusion’

Grian Chatten – ‘Fairlies’

On the B List

Sister Ray – ‘All Dogs Go To Heaven’

Oscar Lang – ‘One Foot First’

PawPaw Rod – ‘Is It Magic?’

Confidence Man & Daniel Avery – ‘On & On (Again)’

Wet Leg – ‘Being in Love’

On the C List

Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Ribs’

Harry Styles – ‘Satellite’

Coi Leray – ‘Bops’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘All Of A Sudden’

