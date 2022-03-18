You were part England United who recorded ‘(How Does it Feel to Be) on Top of the World’, England’s official theme for the 1998 World Cup. But which member of its supergroup line-up did you once turn down a date with?

“Ahh yes! Scary Spice.”

CORRECT.

“She said to me: [Fowler imitates Mel B’s broad Leeds accent]: ‘You got a girlfriend?’. I replied: ‘No’. She said: ‘Do you want one?’ Geri [Horner] told her: ‘Well, I think you’ll find he bats for the other team’. This is all happening when we’re soundchecking at TFI Friday, so Mel B goes up to the microphone and loudly announces: ‘Is he gay? Is he gay?’ to everybody assembled in the room. I thought: ‘Christ!’. [Laughing] Eddie Murphy was her second choice after me.”

You were bizarrely ‘outed’ as gay by The Sun in 1998. Did your fans care at the time?

“No, I don’t think it was a big deal. It was noticeable that our third album [1997’s] ‘Marchin’ Already’ went to Number One and knocked Oasis’ ‘Be Here Now’ off the top spot – which is when Noel Gallagher sent us a plaque: ‘Congratulations to the second greatest band in the world’. But the album didn’t end up selling anywhere near as much as its predecessor, ‘Moseley Shoals’, overall. Whether that [The Sun’s outing] had anything to do with it, I don’t know. I suspect it didn’t. It certainly didn’t affect our concerts.”

“Looking back now, it seems absurd – and I don’t think anybody gave a toss even then. In fact, when it happened, the first thing Liam Gallagher did was come up and kiss me on the lips! [Laughs] Everybody knew – apart from my parents. But now, I’ve been with my partner, Robert, for 34 years, and my parents have accepted him into the family.”

What was recording ‘(How Does it Feel to Be) on Top of the World’ like?

“Ian McCulloch [Echo and the Bunnymen frontman] had become a good pal of ours, and I went to Liverpool to record it with him and Tommy [Scott] from Space. Then the Spice Girls came in and totally took over. The two in charge were definitely Scary and Geri. Ian turned to me and said [Adopts McCulloch’s Liverpudlian brogue]: ‘Eeeh, they’re like a proper group’. [Laughs] I said: ‘Fuck off!’. And then I accidentally said ‘Hello Victoria!’ to Mel C and she snapped back: ‘I know your name – learn mine!’. So that set the tone!”

You haven’t had much luck with the Spice Girls…

“No! I later met Victoria [Beckham] again when we were both performing at an event and went up to her and said, ‘Hello. Remember me?’, and she snarled: ‘Piss off! You were pissed last time I met you and you’re pissed now!’ [Laughs]”