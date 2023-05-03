The European leg of Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat’ tour kicked off late last week and it looks incredible.

Featuring a host of tracks from his 2022 record ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ alongside choice cuts from ‘beerbongs & bentleys’, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and ‘Stoney’, the singer/rapper is delivering a Greatest Hits set alongside a couple of surprises and emotional, pop-leaning new track ‘Chemicals’.

Ahead of the run hitting the UK, NME has gone trawling through the archives to find Post Malone’s best live moments – check them out below.

Headlining Reading & Leeds Festival 2019

Co-headlining one of the most chaotic events in the UK, Post Malone certainly had something to prove to the festival faithful back in 2019. Taking to the stage just before him, Twenty One Pilots delivered an all-singing, all-dancing, back-flipping, pyrotechnic rock circus that paid homage to the festival’s rock roots.

By comparison, Post Malone delivered an electric, surprisingly-intimate one-man show that still delivered on the spectacle. “Another Reading headliner is born, but this time with no gimmicks or bells or whistles or tricks. Just some fire, a whole lotta love, and one bonafide rockstar,” NME wrote at the time. It was so brilliant, he was invited back to headline the first post-pandemic Reading & Leeds in 2021.

That Nirvana livestream

A month after COVID had forced the closure of pretty much every music venue in the world, artists were relying on livestreams to stay connected to their audiences. For most, this was done via shaky Instagram Lives as they performed acoustic versions in their bedrooms.

This was never going to be Post Malone’s thing so, with a little help from Blink 182’s Travis Barker guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee, he put on a loud, messy Nirvana covers set from his Utah mansion. People may have been expecting a car crash but they got an impassioned, powerful and raucous set of Nirvana classics, delivered with urgency and grit. Nirvana’s Krist Novoselić and Courtney Love both praised Postie’s set and the fact the gig raised over $4million for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund was the icing on the cake.

Surprise Coachella appearances

It’s been a few years since Post Malone has been on the Coachella poster but that hasn’t stopped him popping up with other artists. Last year, Postie joined 21 Savage during his set on the Sahara stage to perform their 2018 megahit ‘Rockstar’ before smashing a guitar while earlier this year, Malone joined Bad Bunny during his history-making headline set at the festival.

Malone came onstage armed with an acoustic guitar to help out with a stripped back portion of the show that included live airings of ‘La cancion’ and ‘Yonaguni’. It was beautiful, despite the technical difficulties and it can’t be long before Post Malone is invited back to headline the whole thing himself.

Loving an acoustic cover

Despite his love of destroying guitars, some of the greatest Post Malone live moments come when it’s just him and an acoustic. Throughout his career, he’s performed stripped back covers of Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’, Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ and Nirvana’s ‘All Apologies’ with such grit and charisma, fans have been constantly asking for an acoustic album.

He was also involved in a star-studded tribute to Elvis, that saw him once again live out his rockstar fantasies with covers of ‘Baby What You Want Me To Do’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes’. As one fan on YouTube put it, “Post Malone is a masterpiece.”

Giving every show his all

Post Malone is one hell of a performer. Switching between swaggering rockstar and humble musician who’s living out his dreams, Postie shows feel intimate despite the massive arenas he now finds himself regularly selling out. Determined to show the love, Malone really does give every show his all. Sometimes to his detriment. Last year, he fell down a trapdoor onstage and injured his ribs so badly, he needed to be hospitalised (but not before finishing off the set first) while a month later, he rolled his ankle onstage in Atlanta but once again powered through.

The love-in doesn’t end at the final song either. Postie often hangs out after a show with fans, getting involved in everything from gender reveals and birthday celebrations. There’s a reason there’s so many YouTube compilations about Post Malone being a good guy.

Post Malone is due to kick off the UK leg of his ‘Twelve Carat’ tour this week, check out the tour dates below.

MAY

4 – The O2, London

6 – The O2, London

7 – The O2, London

9 – 3Arena, Dublin

13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

17 – AO Arena, Manchester