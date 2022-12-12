NME Radio Roundup 12 December 2022: The 1975, Oliver Sim, Soulwax and more

As 2022 draws to a close and we look back at the year’s best music, we can’t deny that The 1975’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ is still on heavy rotation for us. The quartet’s stellar fifth full-length not only spawned certified jams including the ebullient ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’, but also gorgeous slow-burners including this week’s leading NME Radio inclusion, the beautifully heartbreaking ‘About You’.

In our album review, El Hunt spotlighted the record’s refreshing concision, noting: “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just 11 tracks to its name.” Joining ‘About You’ on this week’s additions to NME Radio are Soulwax‘s remix of Oliver Sim, Caroline Polachek’s latest belter and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below.

On the A List: