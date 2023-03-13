NME Radio Roundup 13 March 2023: boygenius, BERWYN, Arlo Parks and more

The latest glimpse of boygenius‘ highly anticipated debut album ‘the record’ is the gorgeous ‘Not Strong Enough’. On it, the trio, made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, explore complex feelings of self-hatred juxtaposed with a God complex, sharing reflections like: “I tried, I can’t / Stop staring at the ceiling fan and / Spinning out about things that haven’t happened”.

From the soaring bridge – which sees them assert that they are “Always an angel, never a god”, with the vocals gradually layering over growing instrumentals – to the beautiful chorus, it’s another stellar offering from the group.

‘Not Strong Enough’ goes straight onto the NME Radio A List this week, alongside BERWYN‘s latest tune ‘Bulletproof’. Also new to NME Radio are tracks from Arlo Parks, J-hope & J. Cole and Eliza Rose, alongside a choice cut from Slowthai’s recent album ‘UGLY’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’

BERWYN – ‘Bulletproof’

On the B List

Slowthai – ‘Sooner’

Arlo Parks – ‘Impurities’

McKinley Dixon – ‘Run Run Run’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)’

Nation of Language – ‘Sole Obsession’

On the C List

Shygirl – ‘Heaven ft. Tinashe’

Eliza Rose – ‘Better Love’

j-hope & J. Cole – ‘on the street’

Coach Party – ‘Micro Aggression’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.