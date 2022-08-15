NME Radio Roundup 15 August 2022: The Killers, Poppy Ajudha and Calvin Harris

Earlier this month The Killers made their grand return to the spotlight with the soaring new single ‘boy’. The nostalgic, synth-driven anthem marks the band’s first release since 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’, and was premiered during the band’s performance at this year’s Mad Cool Festival. Speaking ahead of the song’s live debut Brandon Flowers explained to NME that the track: “was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

The stadium sing-along ‘boy’ is one of our top additions to the NME Radio playlist this week, along with the latest single from Poppy Ajudha’s recent record, a standout track from Calvin Harris’ highly-anticipated full-length return, and fresh cuts from Doechii, Mall Grab, Four Tet and more.

Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.