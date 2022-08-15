NME Radio Roundup 15 August 2022: The Killers, Poppy Ajudha and Calvin Harris

Earlier this month The Killers made their grand return to the spotlight with the soaring new single ‘boy’. The nostalgic, synth-driven anthem marks the band’s first release since 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’, and was premiered during the band’s performance at this year’s Mad Cool Festival. Speaking ahead of the song’s live debut Brandon Flowers explained to NME that the track: “was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”
The stadium sing-along ‘boy’ is one of our top additions to the NME Radio playlist this week, along with the latest single from Poppy Ajudha’s recent record, a standout track from Calvin Harris’ highly-anticipated full-length return, and fresh cuts from Doechii, Mall Grab, Four Tet and more.
Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
The Killers
‘boy’
Having confronted the harsh realities of their hometown on ‘Pressure Machine’, it seems The Killers are ready to return to the bright lights and arenas they’ve embraced from the beginning. The uplifting, New Order-esque dance number leaves behind the Americana stylings of their past two records in favour of more familiar territory.
Over neon-coloured synths and Dave Keuning’s signature soaring lead guitar, Brandon Flowers belts, “And when you’re out on a ledge / Please come down, boy”. When they return to the stage, we’re certain this future fan favourite will have you belting along too. – Eli Ordonez
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Poppy Ajudha
‘NO!’
Off her latest record ‘The Power In Us’, this Jungle-produced rager finds Ajudha trading her sultry vocals for a primal scream. As its misleading soulful intro abruptly cuts to a fast-paced backbeat and distorted guitars, Poppy makes it clear that she’s going for the jugular. “No / It’s my life / Won’t slow down,” she yells, exorcising the frustrations she’s bottled up against an unjust world. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Calvin Harris
‘Obsessed feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea’
Featuring ‘70s-inspired drums and pristine piano lines, this bouncy jaunt from Scottish producer Calvin Harris’ star-studded new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ is bound to keep the party going this summer. Its guest stars also certainly deliver: Charlie Puth is on top form with stacked vocals and a catchy hook, while dancehall hero Shenseea delivers her confident bars effortlessly. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Doechii
‘Swamp Bitches feat. Rico Nasty’
In this breathless new track from rising rap star Doechii, twists and turns abound. The tune’s slick production restlessly switches beats multiple times, as the Top Dawg signee delivers braggadocious bars with venom and relentless speed. Rico Nasty’s feature only amps up the energy further, her abrasive delivery injecting the track with one final shot of adrenaline. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Mall Grab
‘Patience feat. Nia Archives’
London-based Australian producer Mall Grab returns with ‘Patience’, the latest single from his now-released debut album ‘What I Breathe’. The track’s propulsive rhythms are offset by ambient synthesisers and gossamer vocals by rising jungle producer Nia Archives to create an upbeat yet soulful vibe.
Speaking about his debut album, the DJ commented, “It’s almost a memento in time; something to be proud of that I worked on with all of my friends who live in London now. I treat every release like a stepping stone, and this one is the same.” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Four Tet
‘Mango Feedback’
Kieran Hebden delivers once again with a new single under the Four Tet moniker, ‘Mango Feedback’. In delightfully unorthodox fashion, Hebden incorporates unlikely sound sources into his potent electronic formula: the main beat juxtaposes stuttering dulcimer tones against a shuffling house beat, while its build-ups incorporate a crescendo of layers of guitar feedback. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
WILLOW
‘hover like a GODDESS’
On ‘hover like a GODDESS’, Gen Z pop-punk revivalist WILLOW exudes classic teenage desperation. Backed by stop-start guitars and a vigorous beat, WILLOW sing-shouts lines about an unrequited love that would not be out of place on a classic pop-punk record: “You know I don’t like to take my time / I’ll never be fine if you won’t be mine”. The irresistibly energetic number has us craving for more – lucky for us her upcoming LP ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ arrives in September. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Hot Chip
‘Freakout/Release’
English indie titans Hot Chip have returned with ‘Freakout/Release’, the third preview of their upcoming eighth studio album of the same name. Living up to its title, the track finds the band desperate for transcendence which even music is unable to deliver. “Music used to be escape / Now I can’t escape it,” bemoans frontman Alexis Taylor as a peppy mix of guitars, synth bass and four-on-the-floor rhythms propel the song forward. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
dani mack
‘fleabag’
The new single from dani mack, the moniker of Californian singer-songwriter Baylee Barrett, writhes with anxious energy. A tribute to the BBC series of the same name, ‘fleabag’ finds Barrett wrestling with repression and guilt against a delightfully grungy instrumental featuring moody guitars and a steady beat as she wonders aloud, “Will God forgive me for the things I’ve done?” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Personal Trainer
‘The Lazer’
Amsterdam alt-rock newcomers Personal Trainer have released their latest single ‘The Lazer’. The explosive fourth single off their upcoming full-length debut ‘Big Love Blanket’ features rambling, semi-spoken lyrics by Willem Smit, agitated, blown-out guitars and an infectious gang-vocal chorus, all combining to create an unabashedly chaotic and reckless atmosphere. – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Little Dragon
‘Frisco’
Swedish downtempo stalwarts Little Dragon return with a delicate second preview of their upcoming EP ‘Opening The Door’. Undergirded by a solid beat and timid synthesisers, Yukimi Nagano’s signature wispy vocals float effortlessly atop the track, as she optimistically looks forward into the future: “Baby’s gonna fly, fly, fly / See, I’m opening the door now / Letting through my shine away / See, I’m opening the door now” On the upcoming EP, the frontwoman commented, “‘Opening The Door’ represents being brave and moving forward into the unknown. Endless possibilities and embracing uncertainty.” – EO
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music