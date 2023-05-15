NME Radio Roundup 15 May 2023: Bring Me The Horizon, Jorja Smith, Janelle Monáe & more

Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon shared their intoxicating new single ‘LosT’. Speaking on BBC Radio 1 about the tune, frontman Oli Sykes explained that it indicates how future music from the band could sound. “I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like,” he revealed, adding that it’s “a really good representation of how I imagine this record to be”.

The track sees the band blend their typically heavy instrumentals with glitching, hyper-pop sounds. The result? A high-octane thumper that was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new to the NME Radio this week are Jorja Smith‘s ‘Little Things’, the latest taste of Janelle Monáe‘s upcoming fourth album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ in ‘Lipstick Lover’, and Lava La Rue‘s new belter, ‘Renegade’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘LosT’

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Emotion Sickness’

On the B List

Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’

hemlocke springs – ‘sever the blight’

Brian Eno & Fred again.. – ‘Enough’

HighSchool – ‘Colt’

On the C List

Lava La Rue – ‘Renegade’

Amaarae – ‘Co-Star’

Janelle Monáe – ‘Lipstick Lover’

Beach Fossils – ‘Seconds’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.