NME Radio Roundup 16 January 2023: Skrillex, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and more

To kick off our first NME Radio Roundup of the year, we take a look at the stunning tracks that are already setting the tone for 2023. Whether it’s the long awaited return of Skrillex (who’s teamed up with dance hero Fred again.. and UK MC Flowdan on ‘Rumble’), the new belter from Ice Spice, or the funky latest taste of SG Lewis’ upcoming record, the year has already offered up some killer tunes – which have been added to the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got the return of Everything But The Girl and a remix of Stormzy‘s ‘Hide & Seek’ by rising stars (and recent NME cover stars) FLO, as well as a choice cut from Taylor Swift’s 2022 record ‘Midnights’.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: