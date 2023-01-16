NME Radio Roundup 16 January 2023: Skrillex, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and more

To kick off our first NME Radio Roundup of the year, we take a look at the stunning tracks that are already setting the tone for 2023. Whether it’s the long awaited return of Skrillex (who’s teamed up with dance hero Fred again.. and UK MC Flowdan on ‘Rumble’), the new belter from Ice Spice, or the funky latest taste of SG Lewis’ upcoming record, the year has already offered up some killer tunes – which have been added to the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got the return of Everything But The Girl and a remix of Stormzy‘s ‘Hide & Seek’ by rising stars (and recent NME cover stars) FLO, as well as a choice cut from Taylor Swift’s 2022 record ‘Midnights’.
Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
‘Rumble’
Two years after releasing his last single ‘Don’t Go’ and featuring on Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Ego Death’, electronic icon Skrillex has made his grand return. Teaming up with Fred again.. and Flowdan, ‘Rumble’ is an eclectic mix. Featuring elements of Skrillex’s dubstep excellence and Fred again..’s UK Garage and jungle stylings, and backed by Flowdan’s firm, ice-cold delivery, it’s a killer cut. If ‘Rumble’ is just a taste of what Skrillex’s teased double album could sound like, sign us up. – Surej Singh
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Taylor Swift
‘Lavender Haze’
The opening track of Swift’s 2022 record ‘Midnights’ (an album that clinched the 12th spot in NME’s list of the 50 best albums of 2022) is a pop gem. Fusing delicate vocals, ethereal R&B production and hip-hop beats – as well as dreamy backing vocals from Jack Antonoff and Zoë Kravitz – the powerhouse cut is a standout from pop superstar’s tenth studio album, and makes its way onto the NME Radio A list this week. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
SG Lewis, Charlotte Day Wilson, Channel Tres
‘Fever Dreamer’
SG Lewis gives us the latest taste of his upcoming record ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ on ‘Fever Dreamer’, a dazzling new track that features Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres. The perfect blend of tranquil and vibrant, ‘Fever Dreamer’ lives up to its name with shimmering synths, bouncy percussion and woozy vocals. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Ice Spice
‘In Ha Mood’
Ice Spice is cementing her place in the upper echelons of hip-hop with her latest offering, ‘In Ha Mood’. Produced by RIOTUSA, the track is a two-minute triumph that sees Ice Spice go right for the jugular (“No friends I don’t fuck with the fakes / Saying they love me but wanting my place”). Demonstrating her distinctive flow over a drill beat, it’s another hit from the NME 100-tipped artist. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Young Fathers
‘Rice’
Scottish trio Young Fathers are back with ‘Rice’, the final preview (and opening track) of their upcoming album, ‘Heavy Heavy’ (an album they’ve promised will sound like: “when your belly’s full and you’re watching dusk roll in, somewhere hot, rural, swampy”). A jubilant, exuberant tune, it’s a stellar glimpse of what’s to come on the band’s anticipated next release. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jockstrap
‘Greatest Hits’
London duo Jockstrap made their mark in 2022 with ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, their stunning debut effort that not only earned them a spot in NME’s list of the best debut albums of last year, but also clinched them the 14th spot in the 50 best albums of the year list. Taken off that record is ‘Greatest Hits’, an inventive, joyous and at times surprising track that effortlessly blends theatrics, jazz, avant-club music and ‘60s pop to exhilarating perfection. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
ODDISEE
‘Try Again’
Washington rapper and beatmaker ODDISEE has kicked off the year with the energetic ‘Try Again’, a track that sees him looking on the bright side of life. Filled with positive lyrics that feel fitting for the new year (“Took a hit but I prevailed / Now I got the gist on how to flip it when I fail”), ‘Try Again’ serves as a timely reminder to keep on going when things get tough. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Popcaan
‘We Caa Done (ft. Drake)’
Popcaan has enlisted Drake for ‘We Caa Done’, the stellar latest cut from his upcoming album, ‘Great Is He’. Filled with earworm hooks, catchy piano licks and a pair of slick vocals, the dancehall tune is a total smash.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Everything But The Girl
‘Nothing Left To Lose’
Everything But The Girl – the indie-electronica duo of singer Tracey Thorn and multi-instrumentalist Ben Watt – have reunited for the first time in over two decades to put out their first new music in 23 years, the captivating dance single ‘Nothing Left To Lose’. A modern take on the best of Everything But The Girl’s distinguished discography, it ushers in a new era for the returning legends. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Stormzy & FLO
‘Hide & Seek (FLO Remix)’
Stormzy has teamed up with rising R&B trio FLO for a remix of his tune ‘Hide & Seek’. For their remix, NME 100 cover stars FLO turn in a sultry take on the romantic track, demonstrating their distinctive, melismatic vocals. They rework the tune with original verses that not only capture the magic of the original song, but build upon it, further cementing their spot as one of the most exciting rising acts around. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Iggy Pop
‘Comments’
The Godfather of Punk is back and in prime condition. He kicked off the year with a new album ‘EVERY LOSER’, which features the essential cut, ‘Comments’. A new addition to the NME Radio playlist this week, it’s a return to form for the veteran musician, laden with thick basslines, thumping drums and Iggy’s signature wit and grit. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Eli Smart
‘Baby Benzing’
NME 100 star Eli Smart released his sun-drenched EP ‘Aloha Soul 1’ last year which features the standout track ‘Baby Benzing’. With its breezy indie guitars, lo-fi production and warm vocals, the tune brings a glimpse of summer to the dark winter months, and it’s excellent. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
WILDES
‘True Love (Make Me Believe)’ ft. The Flaming Lips
WILDES – aka London singer-songwriter Ella Walker – has issued a new version of her 2019 single ‘True Love’, this time featuring The Flaming Lips. ‘True Love (Make Me Believe)’ is now half-a-minute longer and features soothing backing vocals from The Flaming Lips, further heightening the ethereal charm of the original. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Baba Ali
‘Burn Me Out’
London-based act Baba Ali – who broke out last year after supporting Yard Act on tour – have released new single ‘Burn Me Out’. Taken from their upcoming album ‘Laugh Like A Bomb’ due to arrive in April, it’s a dizzying electronic affair. Boasting a pulsating chorus and thumping bass wubs, it’s a tantalising peak at what to expect from the anticipated record. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Yuné Pinku
‘Fai Fighter’
Malaysian-Irish bedroom producer (and NME 100 alumni) Yuné Pinku released ‘Fai Fighter’ in November, and it’s been stuck in our heads ever since. Ethereal and deeply addictive all at once, ‘Fai Fighter’ showcases the best Yuné Pinku has to offer: chill, yet propulsive rave tracks. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Special Interest
‘Cherry Blue Intention’
New Orleans punk outfit Special Interest close out our first NME Radio update of the year with ‘Cherry Blue Intention’ off their spectacular 2022 album ‘Endure’. The opening track to the record, ‘Cherry Blue Intention’ is a whirlwind of a song, capturing the blurriness of wild nights and fleeting romances. Against dissonant guitars that ring through like wailing sirens and scattery percussions that evoke a drum n bass feel, ‘Cherry Blue Intention’ is a shot of adrenaline and we can’t get enough. – SS
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music