NME Radio Roundup 17 October 2022: WILLOW, Say Sue Me & Fred Again..

Last week, multihyphenate artist Willow released her fifth studio album, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’. As with its predecessor ‘lately i feel everything’, the fearless pop punk record sees the 21-year-old brandishing distorted guitars and heart-on-sleeve angst, solidifying her growing status as a rock revivalist for Gen Z.

In NME’s review, we spotlighted Willow’s impressive artistic growth, noting that “in the poetic and thoughtful nature of it, as well as the odd glimpse of where she could go next, WILLOW’s fifth record should be noted as her breaking sonically mature new ground”.

Album highlight ‘ur a <stranger>’ leads this week’s NME Radio A List, joined by Say Sue Me’s excellent Yo La Tengo cover, the latest preview to Fred Again..’s upcoming release, and fresh tracks from Carly Rae Jepsen, ENNY, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: