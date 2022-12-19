NME Radio Roundup 19 December 2022: Paramore, Bree Runway, FLO and more

2022 has been a spectacular year for music. From confessional hip-hop, to stellar experimental pop, dance floor burners, and gorgeous, ’70s-inflected balladry, the year brought us a glorious range of sounds and styles. And looking forward, it seems the music world won’t be slowing down any time soon: last week, alt-rock titans Paramore brought us ‘The News’, the second preview of their highly anticipated seventh album arriving in February 2023.

The agitated rager follows comeback single, ‘This Is Why’, which was named NME’s second-favourite song of the year. Writing about the single’s placement among 2022’s 50 best songs, Erica Campbell wrote: “With its slow crawling synth and cymbals eventually erupting into a full funk fest, ‘This Is Why’ gave us just what we wanted: an innovative pop-punk moment from a band already responsible for so many.”

‘The News’ this week’s additions to NME Radio, joined by a choice cut from Bree Runway’s surprise EP, the latest single from FLO, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: