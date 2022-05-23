NME Radio Roundup 23 May 2022: My Chemical Romance, Mark Ronson, Rina Sawayama and more

The almighty My Chemical Romance returned earlier this month with their first single in nine years ‘The Foundations of Decay’. Four days later, the emo heroes took to the stage at Cornwall’s Eden Project, for the first show of their global reunion tour, debuting the song live and performing other tracks from their beloved discography. It was a triumphant and long-awaited return.

‘The Foundations of Decay’ was a must add to NME Radio this week, as were Mark Ronson’s infectious team-up with Lucky Daye ‘Too Much’, Rina Sawayama’s thrilling ‘This Hell’, and Renforshort‘s collaboration with Travis Barker ‘we’ll make this ok’.

