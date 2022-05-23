NME Radio Roundup 23 May 2022: My Chemical Romance, Mark Ronson, Rina Sawayama and more

The almighty My Chemical Romance returned earlier this month with their first single in nine years ‘The Foundations of Decay’. Four days later, the emo heroes took to the stage at Cornwall’s Eden Project, for the first show of their global reunion tour, debuting the song live and performing other tracks from their beloved discography. It was a triumphant and long-awaited return.
‘The Foundations of Decay’ was a must add to NME Radio this week, as were Mark Ronson’s infectious team-up with Lucky Daye ‘Too Much’, Rina Sawayama’s thrilling ‘This Hell’, and Renforshort‘s collaboration with Travis Barker ‘we’ll make this ok’.
Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
My Chemical Romance
‘The Foundations of Decay’
My Chemical Romance have returned with brand new material for the first time since 2013. This time round, the seminal emo band take on a heavier approach with ‘The Foundations of Decay’. We gave it four stars, with Ali Shutler writing: “there’s fire, urgency and plenty of joy as My Chemical Romance return in fine, fearless form.” – Sabiq Rafid
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Mark Ronson
‘Too Much’ feat. Lucky Daye
Mark Ronson and Lucky Daye’s ‘Too Much’ is three minutes of infectious disco, soul and funk bliss. The track marks the second time the duo have worked together, having previously released ‘Fly’ for the animated film Spies in Disguise in 2019.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List:
Måneskin
‘SUPERMODEL’
Inspired by their time in Los Angeles, Italian quartet Måneskin’s single ‘SUPERMODEL’ is their first release for 2022. The electrifying track was produced by super-producer Max Martin, and last week the Eurovision 2021 winners performed the tune for the first time at the 2022 Eurovision final in their home country. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Remi Wolf
‘Michael’
“Michael / Hold my hand and spin me / ‘Round until I’m dizzy / Loosen up my chemicals,” croons Remi Wolf on her latest offering, ‘Michael’. Co-writing with New York-based musician Aaron Maine, Wolf tells the story of an individual who’s willing to go above and beyond for somebody else. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Noah Cyrus
‘Mr. Percocet’
Noah Cyrus’s newest single ‘Mr. Percocet’ is the singer-songwriter’s latest preview of her forthcoming debut album ‘The Hardest Part’, slated for release on July 15. The track delves into the themes surrounding substance abuse and toxic relationships, as Cyrus sings: “You’re only mine till your high is gone / So maybe I should leave before your drugs wear off in the morning.” – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Lindsay Reamer
‘Touch Tank’
Massachusetts artist Lindsay Reamer’s ‘Touch Tank’ is an energetic, synthesiser-laden dance track. The floor-filling tune is the singer-songwriter’s first release of the year, following on from her stellar four-track EP ‘Lucky’ in 2021. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List:
Pale Waves
‘Lies’
The latest taste of Mancunian quartet Pale Waves’s third album ‘Unwanted’ is a pulsing anthem. The track serves as a cathartic exhale for frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, who shared: “‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball. It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!” – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Rina Sawayama
‘This Hell’
Celebratory, energetic and exhilarating, Rina Sawayama’s return with ‘This Hell’ is an early contender for song of the summer. On Twitter, Sawayama said she “wanted to write a western pop song that celebrated community and love in a time where the world seemed hellish”. She’s done just that on this first single from her anticipated second album ‘Hold The Girl’. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
renforshort & Travis Barker
‘we’ll make this ok’
renforshort has teamed up with pop-punk legend Travis Barker for new single ‘we’ll make this ok’. The latest glimpse of her upcoming debut album ‘Dear Amelia’ sees earworm pop melodies coupled together with Barker’s drumming, and the results are brilliant.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Sports Team
‘The Game’
London-based sextet Sports Team have a new album titled ‘Gulp!’ on the way. While awaiting its release on July 22, energise yourself with their latest single ‘The Game’, a feel-good, no-nonsense anthem. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Seb Wildblood
‘By The Reservoir’
Taken off Seb Wildblood’s new album ‘do you feel it too?’, ‘by the reservoir’ takes you on a blissful aural journey. It’s five minutes of addictive rhythmic patterns, accompanied by a delicious backbeat that brings it all home. – SR
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music