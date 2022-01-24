NME Radio Roundup 24 January 2022: Griff & Sigrid, Yard Act, Muse and more

Griff & Sigrid ‘Head On Fire’ If you’ve ever had your world rocked by an all-consuming crush, you’ll know just what Griff and Sigrid mean on ‘Head On Fire’. The duo team up for a luminous pop song about “that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can’t focus on anything else but that person”. Dive headfirst into the infatuation – Griff and Sigrid have your back. – Karen Gwee Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Yard Act ‘Pour Another’ When you’re on a strobing dancefloor, where the tunes are banging and the drinks are flowing, it’s easy to forget the world and all its cruelties. Yard Act know that all too well. ‘Pour Another’, from excellent new album ‘The Overload’, is about “that point in the night when you don’t want to let go of the moment you’re in, when everything is perfect and everyone is your new best friend,” frontman James Smith has said. “Those moments fade, because nothing stays as it was. You’re woken with a bang and you have to face the truth.” – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List:

Muse ‘Won’t Stand Down’ 2023 will mark 20 years since Muse dropped the blistering ‘Stockholm Syndrome’. Have they released anything that hits as hard as that song? Well, try new single ‘Won’t Stand Down’ on for size. It takes some time to get there, but stick with it – you’ll be richly rewarded. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

The Rills ‘Do It Differently’ Lincoln indie trio and newly minted NME 100 members The Rills are determined to prove that they ‘Do It Differently’. It’s the title track of their new EP, out May 6, and is about “acknowledging your uniqueness and using it to push against a world that tries to pigeonhole you”. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Jordan Stephens ‘Big Bad Mood’ featuring Miraa May If you’re in a ‘Big Bad Mood’, Jordan Stephens’ latest single will airlift you out of it instantly. Stephens and guest vocalist Miraa May float over an infectious beat by Joe Hertz, coming together in a head-turning preview of his debut solo album ‘Let Me Die Inside of You’. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List:

Earl Sweatshirt ‘Titanic’ In recent years, Earl Sweatshirt has embraced increasingly off-kilter and experimental sonics; but his pen has remained sharp, as evidenced by ‘Titanic’ from his latest album ‘SICK!’. Over a beat by Black Noi$e and between sly ad libs, Earl delivers bars that land like sucker punches: “Hometown hold me down like a rock / So you know how I gotta skip it… Mask on like a supervillain / Daniel, who you in the den with? Lion”. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Bonobo ‘Closer’ ‘Closer’ is not quite textbook Bonobo, but it showcases the adventurousness of Simon Green’s latest record ‘Fragments’. The restless track “appear[s] to evoke that of a newcomer finding their feet, not that of a name as established as his own,” wrote Thomas Smith in NME’s review of the album. “The innovation and risk suits him.” – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Metronomy ‘Things Will Be Fine’ Metronomy are hitting pause on coy indie electronica and exploring more straightforward, heart-on-sleeve material for their new album ‘Small World’, if latest single ‘Things Will Be Fine’ is any indication. It’s a song about reassurance, trust and optimism. Expect more sunniness from Metronomy come February 18, when they release their seventh studio album. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

FKA twigs ‘Jealousy’ featuring Rema FKA twigs’ new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’ finds the avant pop artist rediscovering her joie de vivre. Young Nigerian star Rema brings twigs into his Afrobeats sphere on this track, which twigs has described as the “soul” of the project. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music