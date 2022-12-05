NME Radio Roundup 5 December 2022: Metallica, Stormzy, J. Maya and more

Last week, thrash metal icons Metallica took the world by surprise with not one, but three major announcements: an upcoming studio album, a colossal world tour spanning Europe and North America, and a high-octane lead single to herald the veterans’ new era. ‘Lux Æterna’ is our first taste of ‘72 Seasons’, which drops in April 2023.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” expressed frontman James Hetfield about the album’s intriguing title in a statement. “Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

As the set-up for what might be a nostalgic release for the quartet, ‘Lux Æterna’ leads this week’s additions to NME Radio, alongside other fresh tunes including highlights from Stormzy’s intimate new record and the debut EP from American singer-songwriter J. Maya.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: