NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid

Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.

The elegant slow-burner is also our first preview of the group’s seventh studio album, ‘The Car’. Alongside the yet-unreleased ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ (which they’ve been road testing in recent shows), ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ gives us an intriguing look into the next era of the band’s sonic explorations.

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is our latest addition to the NME Radio A List, alongside other new tracks including Gorillaz’ collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, a standout track from KhakiKid’s new EP, and the latest jams from I.JORDAN, Crawlers, Special Interest, and more.

