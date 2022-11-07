NME Radio Roundup 7 November 2022: SZA, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Holly Humberstone and more

Last month, R&B sonic shapeshifter SZA returned with the stellar ‘Shirt’. Initially teased on the singer’s Instagram stories in 2020 and again in a livestream performance the following year, the track has finally received an official release, alongside a Tarantino-esque music video featuring actor LaKeith Stanfield.

The singer-songwriter claims to have prepared 100 songs in the five years since her 2017 debut ‘Ctrl’ dropped, and assures that her upcoming second album could drop “any day”. And although we’ll have to remain in the dark about its details for now, her latest track gives us a taste of what we can expect. ‘Shirt’ leads this week’s additions to NME Radio, alongside other new cuts including the first preview of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming fourth record, the opening song from Holly Humberstone’s recent project ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: