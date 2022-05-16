NME Radio Roundup 16 May 2022: Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

It’s the season of returns. In the past two weeks we’ve had stellar new albums from both Arcade Fire and Kendrick Lamar, while Kasabian have just shared the first preview of their forthcoming record ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ – their first since the departure of previous frontman, Tom Meighan.

Post Malone has also recently dropped new tune ‘Cooped Up’, the second single building up to his upcoming album; and Carly Rae Jepsen is back with the lush ‘Western Wind’. All of these welcome returns were must-adds to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.