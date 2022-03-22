Every Red Velvet song ranked in order of greatness

Since 2014, the term “red velvet” has gained a new meaning. It’s not just a cake flavour anymore, but also the moniker of a now-iconic K-pop girl group that has been on the forefront of music, and on the top of charts and playlists around the world.

The quintet have a simple premise: “red” represents their vibrant, brighter side, while “velvet” defines their sultrier affairs. To pull-off such divergent concepts – and the myriad of compositions between them – takes bold leaps and daring diligence. But fear not, as Red Velvet have proven that these requirements are staples in their pantry. From the unstoppable ‘Happiness’ to the grandiose ‘Psycho’, their music refuses obvious menus, and their Michelin-starred chefs are always cooking unforeseen delicacies.

While we slowly take in and digest Red Velvet’s eighth mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, which was released just yesterday (March 22), join us as we look back on the girl group’s pre-2022 Japanese and Korean discographies, ranking all the savoury main courses and ambrosial side dishes they have ever served.