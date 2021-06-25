Which three sonnets appear on both your 2010 album ‘All Days Are Nights: Songs for Lulu ‘ and your 2016 album ‘Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets’?

“Well, I’ve lost some brain cells here! I know the first lines of the sonnets but I’m bad with numbers – hence my wavering bank account! (Laughs) I’ll try with the numbers – Sonnet 10? 49? 47? One is ‘A Woman’s Face’.

CORRECT-ISH. HALF A POINT. It’s ‘For Shame’ – Sonnet 10, ‘A Woman’s Face’ – Sonnet 20, and the only one you missed was ‘When Most I Wink’ – Sonnet 43. What was it like getting your Shakespeare on?

“That came together organically. I’ve been writing music to the sonnets for many years. I started with Sonnet 43 when I did a benefit for RADA with Michael Kamen producing and then later I did a play with the great Robert Wilson and that was all around the sonnets for the Berlin Ensemble in Germany. Then a few years later, I was asked to participate in the Stratford-upon-Avon celebrations for the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death – you know you’re really important when they celebrate your death! (Laughs). It made sense to compile all this work and I think the ‘…Shakespeare’s Sonnets’ album is one of the dark horses of my career.”

‘Take All My Loves…’ boasts an all-star cast, including your friend, the late Carrie Fisher. What’s your favourite memory of her?

“My favourite thing was watching movies with her in bed until dawn. We watched the movie Les Misérables together when it came out, and there were scenes of mud gushing, people falling out of buildings and blood spurting everywhere. Carrie turned to me and said: ‘This movie is just about buildings throwing people up!’ (Laughs)”