How to have the safest (and best) festival season yet

In partnership with L’Oréal

Festivals are all about having fun while enjoying your favourite acts. Whether you’re going to a day event or setting up camp for the weekend, it’s always important to look out for yourself and those around you so everyone can have fun.

So that festivals can be a safer and more enjoyable space for all this summer, L’Oréal Paris is bringing their Stand Up Against Street Harassment campaign to the fields for Luno presents All Points East. Their pop-up will be raising awareness on how festival goers can feel confident and empowered to take action if they see something appropriate through their Stand Up training using 5D methodology. As helping us make a difference, L’Oréal Paris will be offering phone charging, a calming sit-down spot and a chance to chat with a trained volunteer about how to best get help if something does go array while on site.

Following a similar mission, Safe Gigs For Women have been advocating against sexual assault and harassment at live music events since 2015. As volunteer Mel Kelly says: “Your ticket costs as much as the guy standing next to you, so why are you being treated differently?”. Kelly joined the organisation in 2016, and has since attended gigs and festivals to chat to music fans about consent and how looking out for each other can make the music community a safer place for all.

SGFW’s Mel Kelly tells us her festival safety essentials, along with some extra tips from NME for good measure.