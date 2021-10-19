Every SEVENTEEN song ranked in order of greatness

SEVENTEEN have long been revered as one of K-pop’s most versatile acts – with all thirteen of its members having had a hand in the aspects that have shaped the group up to be one of the greatest, be it music production, writing, choreography or filming. Dubbed the “self-producing idols” of K-pop, it’s no surprise that SEVENTEEN have not been afraid and continue to try their hand at new genres and styles since their debut in 2015.

With their ninth mini-album, ‘Attacca’, just days away, what better way to celebrate than to reflect on their comprehensive discography and rank all 104 of their songs? This extensive list will cover all their Japanese and sub-unit releases – from ‘Call Call Call!’ to BSS’ ‘Just Do It’ – although solo projects (sorry Hoshi, Jeonghan and The8), unreleased songs and covers won’t be included. Let’s jump into it, shall we?