Summer In The City: the best gigs and festivals happening in New York

Not only is New York cultivating an exciting new generation of musicians that really must be seen ASAP, but the city is also set to host some incredible gigs this summer.

From jam-packed festivals to visits from Internet-breaking tours by global megastars, these are the very best events taking place in New York over the next few months.

The Governors Ball

What: Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar will headline this years Governors Ball festival with the three-day event also featuring appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Finneas, Koffee, Snail Mail, Suki Waterhouse, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems and PinkPantheress.

When: June 9 to 11

Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Paramore

What: After playing their first New York show in four years last November and releasing their fantastic ‘This Is Why’, Paramore are set to return to the city and they’re bringing their new friends in Bloc Party along for the ride.

When: May 30/31

Where: Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel

What: In 2013 Billy Joel started a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden that would continue as long as the demand was there. Ten years later, it’s still going strong with no two shoes ever being the same.

When: May 05, June 02, July 24, August 24, September 10

Where: Madison Square Garden

Hot 97 Summer Jam

What: The biggest celebration of hip-hop in America, with the 2023 event featuring performances from Cardi B, Ice Spice, Glorilla and French Montana. “You do not want to miss out, as there will be many surprises in store that day,” say organisers.

When: June 04

Where: UBS Arena

Boygenius

What: Heading out on a North American headline run as part of the Re:SET concert series, Boygenius will be celebrating the release of “instant classic” debut album ‘The Record’ by playing a string of shows alongside Clairo, Honey Dijon and Bartees Strange. LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy will also be headlining their own shows as part of the weekend event.

When: June 17

Where: Forest Hills Stadium

Beyoncé

What: The European leg of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance‘ tour kicked off this week with Queen Bey playing a three-hour greatest hits set that some fans are speculating could be a retirement run.

When: July 29 and 30

Where: Metlife Stadium

Blink-182

What: The classic lineup of Blink-182 confirmed a global reunion tour and promised new music late last year. So far, they’ve released ‘Edging’, teased a new album and headlined Coachella. The Tom, Travis and Mark show is very much back.

When: May 19

Where: Madison Square Garden

Maggie Rogers

What: Last year, Maggie Rogers headed out on her ‘Feral Joy’ tour which did exactly what it promised. Now, she’s back for another run around in support of 2022’s ‘Surrender’, following a European festival tour.

When: July 27

Where: Forest Hills Stadium

SummerStage

What: A series of nearly 80 free and benefit gigs in 13 parks across all five boroughs. It kicks off with Hippo Campus on June 3 with the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jimmy Eat World, Lil Yachty and Carl Cox also getting involved. Check out the full lineup here.

When: June – September

Where: Various New York parks

Forest Hills Stadium Centennial concert series

What: What better way to celebrate your 100th birthday than by putting on a series of concerts featuring the likes of Duran Duran, The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, The Smile, Fall Out Boy and Willie Nelson. Check out the full lineup here.

When: May – September

Where: Forest Hills Stadium

The Rooftop at Pier 17 summer concert series

What: A one-of-a-kind concert series featuring your favorite artists with the iconic NYC skyline as the backdrop, with the likes of Yungblud, Pixies and Tove Lo just some of the artists getting involved. Check out the full lineup here.

When: May – September

Where: The Rooftop at Pier 17

