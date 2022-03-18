Watch Tara Lily perform ‘The Things You Do’ and ‘4 Years’ for NME Home Sessions

For the latest NME Home Sessions we’re joined by south Londoner Tara Lily, who shares acoustic renditions of her tracks ‘The Things You Do’ and ‘4 Years’.

The NME 100 alumnus joins us from her living room to play the two cuts from her debut EP, 2021’s ‘Lost In London’. Her performance opens with ‘The Things You Do’, a song that Lily explains is about “mad, bad relationships”. Lily strips away the rich, R&B production the track usually has, and instead opts for a simple keyboard accompaniment. It’s a stirring reinterpretation of the track that allows Lily’s powerful vocals and moving lyrics to sit front and centre.

Lily’s second track ‘4 Years’ is, she explains, about “losing someone close to you, and seeing them in four years’ time with their new life having forgotten about you”. Painfully relatable, it’s a gorgeous offering.

You can watch Tara Lily’s full NME Home Sessions performance above.

