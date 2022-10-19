The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness

20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.

Over five albums – including the just-released brilliant newbie ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ – and a handful of EPs, the four-piece have often confounded and (almost) always exceeded our expectations. They’ve shown you can follow your own path and become one of the biggest bands in the country, and if you commit to never being afraid to try something new, you can unearth some real magic along the way.

With The 1975 back on top thanks to their new album, we’ve gone through every song they’ve released so far and ranked them in order of greatness. You’ll find no covers, remixes, alternate versions, unreleased songs or tracks that were released under old names here – but everything that’s featured from the ‘Facedown’ EP to this latest release. This is how it starts…