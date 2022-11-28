Relive the best moments from Brooklyn Brewery and NME’s Brooklyn Sound gig series

Earlier this month saw the conclusion of Brooklyn Brewery and NME‘s revived Brooklyn Sound gig series, which brought three free live shows featuring some of New York City’s best rising artists to a trio of much-loved intimate venues across the borough.

Show one saw Brooklyn’s own Nation Of Language and Infinite Coles take to the stage to perform to a sold-out crowd at Elsewhere. The former marked the occasion by playing a cover of Pixies’ ‘Gouge Away’ during their set which, according to singer Ian Devaney, they first played at one of their early shows at Elsewhere.

The second gig in the series featured a pair of performances at the Bell House from MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley. “NME was one of the first publications to not only review my music and give it four stars, but really understand it, protect it and want to share who I am an artist,” Kinsley told the packed-out crowd during her set. “I feel very grateful to be playing.”

The final instalment of this year’s Brooklyn Sound gig series was headlined by CLIP, with support from Rebounder, at Union Pool. “Honestly, I really make music for the bitches that be going through it and suck it up every day, get their bag [and] try to be good people,” CLIP told the audience during her set. “This one’s for you.”

You can check out NME‘s highlights package of the three gigs in the above video, and find out more about the artists who featured in this year’s Brooklyn Sound series here.