The big autumn preview

Now festival season is out of the way, artists are turning their attention to headline gigs of their own and this Autumn is already shaping up to be a hectic one.

There are nostalgic returns from the likes of Blink-182, S Club and Busted while 50 Cent and Madonna are celebrating their iconic legacies with some massive shows. There are also gigs from buzzy newcomers and legends-in-the-making, with the likes of Maisie Peters, The Last Dinner Party and Jockstrap all hitting the road.

We’ve paired up with viagogo to take a deep dive and pull out the most-in demand events on the platform, across the UK. So wherever you are, there is a host of must-see live events taking place on your doorstep over the next few months. Below, you’ll find a round up of the very best gigs taking place in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Swansea.

London

Who: Madonna

Where: O2 Arena

When: October 14, 15, 17, 18, December 5, 6

Who: Little Simz

Where: Alexandra Palace

When: November 10, 11

Who: Louis Tomlinson

Where: O2 Arena

When: November 17

Who: Tom Jones

Where: O2 Arena

When: December 17

Manchester

Who: Jockstrap

Where: New Century Hall

When: November 7

Who: 50 Cent

Where: AO Arena

When: November 10

Who: Queens Of The Stone Age

Where: AO Arena

When: November 14

Birmingham

Who: Dominic Fike

Where: O2 Academy

When: September 22

Who: Gracie Abrams

Where: O2 Academy

When: September 30

Who: Lauren Mayberry

Where: O2 Institute

When: October 6

Liverpool

Who: S Club

Where: M&S Bank Arena

When: October 13

Who: Maisie Peters

Where: Content

When: October 23

Who: DMA’S

Where: Liverpool Guild Of Students

When: December 9

Leeds

Who: Mahalia

Where: O2 Academy

When: October 8

Who: English Teacher

Where: Brudenell Social Club

When: October 24

Who: The Wonder Years

Where: Leeds Beckett University SU

When: October 24

Edinburgh

Who: Nell Mescal

Where: Sneaky Pete’s

When: October 12

Who: Royal Blood

Where: Usher Hall

When: October 21

Who: McFly

Where: Usher Hall

When: November 4

Glasgow

Who: 5 Seconds Of Summer

Where: The OVO Hydro

When: October 3

Who: New Order

Where: The OVO Hydro

When: October 5

Who: Fall Out Boy

Where: The OVO Hydro

When: October 28

Cardiff

Who: Busted

Where: Cardiff International Arena

When: September 26

Who: Dizzee Rascal

Where: Cardiff International Arena

When: October 07

Who: Waterparks

Where: Cardiff University SU

When: November 3

Swansea

Who: The Sherlocks

Where: Patti Pavilion

When: November 18

Who: Nothing But Thieves

Where: Swansea Arena

When: November 7

