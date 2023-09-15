The big autumn preview

A paid for ad feature for viagago.
Now festival season is out of the way, artists are turning their attention to headline gigs of their own and this Autumn is already shaping up to be a hectic one.
There are nostalgic returns from the likes of Blink-182, S Club and Busted while 50 Cent and Madonna are celebrating their iconic legacies with some massive shows. There are also gigs from buzzy newcomers and legends-in-the-making, with the likes of Maisie Peters, The Last Dinner Party and Jockstrap all hitting the road.
We’ve paired up with viagogo to take a deep dive and pull out the most-in demand events on the platform, across the UK. So wherever you are, there is a host of must-see live events taking place on your doorstep over the next few months. Below, you’ll find a round up of the very best gigs taking place in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Swansea.
London
Who: Madonna
Where: O2 Arena
When: October 14, 15, 17, 18, December 5, 6
Who: Little Simz
Where: Alexandra Palace
When: November 10, 11
Who: Louis Tomlinson
Where: O2 Arena
When: November 17
Who: Tom Jones
Where: O2 Arena
When: December 17
Manchester
Who: Jockstrap
Where: New Century Hall
When: November 7
Who: 50 Cent
Where: AO Arena
When: November 10
Who: Queens Of The Stone Age
Where: AO Arena
When: November 14
Birmingham
Who: Dominic Fike
Where: O2 Academy
When: September 22
Who: Gracie Abrams
Where: O2 Academy
When: September 30
Who: Lauren Mayberry
Where: O2 Institute
When: October 6
Liverpool
Who: S Club
Where: M&S Bank Arena
When: October 13
Who: Maisie Peters
Where: Content
When: October 23
Who: DMA’S
Where: Liverpool Guild Of Students
When: December 9
Leeds
Who: Mahalia
Where: O2 Academy
When: October 8
Who: English Teacher
Where: Brudenell Social Club
When: October 24
Who: The Wonder Years
Where: Leeds Beckett University SU
When: October 24
Edinburgh
Who: Nell Mescal
Where: Sneaky Pete’s
When: October 12
Who: Royal Blood
Where: Usher Hall
When: October 21
Who: McFly
Where: Usher Hall
When: November 4
Glasgow
Who: 5 Seconds Of Summer
Where: The OVO Hydro
When: October 3
Who: New Order
Where: The OVO Hydro
When: October 5
Who: Fall Out Boy
Where: The OVO Hydro
When: October 28
Cardiff
Who: Busted
Where: Cardiff International Arena
When: September 26
Who: Dizzee Rascal
Where: Cardiff International Arena
When: October 07
Who: Waterparks
Where: Cardiff University SU
When: November 3
Swansea
Who: The Sherlocks
Where: Patti Pavilion
When: November 18
Who: Nothing But Thieves
Where: Swansea Arena
When: November 7
