The biggest team-up tours that you can’t miss

This year has been dominated by gigs that feel more like events. From Taylor Swift’s sprawling ‘Eras’ tour, through the communal joy found at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour to Madonna’s ambitious ‘Celebration’ tour, live music has become about creating unforgettable moments.

With the rising cost of everything though, it seems some artists know the best way to give fans the ultimate experience is to curate a line-up of unmissable acts. It’s only November but already 2024 is shaping up to be dominated by massive team-up tours. Below are the ones you absolutely need to see.

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins & Rancid

As well as touring in support of upcoming album ‘Saviors’, Green Day are set to spend a majority of 2024 celebrating both ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’ with a massive stadium tour. The UK will see them supported by Nothing But Thieves while North America gets The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. Check out dates here.

Manic Street Preachers & Suede

After first touring together back in 1993, Manic Street Preachers and Suede spent their summer playing shows across North America. Now, they’re set to head out across the United Kingdom and Ireland on a mammoth co-headline run that kicks off in June.

Speaking about the tour, Suede frontman Brett Anderson said: “It’s really inspiring to have a band that you love playing with you. It’s like a friendly competition,” while Manics bassist and lyricist Nick Wire added: “We never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge, we were never part of Britpop.” Check out dates here.

Nile Rodgers & Chic & Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Nile Rodgers & Chic have always brought the party, while Sophie Ellis Bextor has switched things up from glitzy 00’s pop to something more sprawling but still just as celebratory. Next year, the two acts will be heading out on the ‘Good Times’ tour together, starting in June at Halifax’s The Piece Hall. “Mark your calendars because we’re gonna light up the night, celebrate life, and dance like there’s no tomorrow,” said Rodgers. Find out all the details here.

Blink-182 & Pierce the Veil

Fresh from their first, celebrated reunion tour and with their brand new album ‘One More Time…’ striking a chord with fans new and old, Blink-182 are heading out on their second trek around North America next year, with fellow pop-punk icons Pierce The Veil along for the ride. Check out details here.

The Kooks & The Vaccines

Next year, The Kooks are heading to North America to belatedly celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’. “We’re gonna play the whole record,” frontman Luke Pritchard explained in a video on social media before confirming the indie group will be joined by The Vaccines for the trek. “It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Pritchard added. All the details can be found here.

Taylor Swift & Paramore

With the North American and South American legs of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour all but wrapped up, Swift has confirmed plans for the European leg. What started as a 34-date run has expanded to 50 due to demand, with Paramore set to join her for the duration. Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour has also seen her regularly joined onstage by friends and the artists supporting her, so who knows who else will be joining the party. Get all the info here.

Drake & J Cole

Drake returned to the stage in 2023 with his 50-date ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, where he was joined by ‘Her Loss’ album collaborator 21 Savage. Now Drake has confirmed details of an encore, with his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ run kicking off in January. He’ll be joined by J Cole for the jaunt. Details are available here.

Alanis Morissette & Joan Jett

Earlier this month, Alanis Morisette announced her 2024 Triple Moon Tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. The run of shows will kick off in Phoenix in June 2024, and continue through until August. “I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ​​Morissette said about the tour. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!” Check out all the info here.

