The most anticipated live events of 2024

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

We know, it feels like January has been dragging on for months now but the end is in sight and it’s time to start getting excited about just what 2024 has to offer.

From must-see gigs and dream-come-true team-up tours to huge events and the sort of festivals that you really can’t afford to miss, here’s a rundown of the most anticipated live events happening over the next 12 months.

Taylor Swift

Advertisement

After dominating 2023 with the North American leg of her epic ‘Eras Tour’, Taylor Swift is bringing the celebratory show to Europe and the UK. Even better, Paramore are joining her for the entire run. Sure, you could stay at home and watch the concert film but it’s never going to be the same, is it?

Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is so much more than a game of American Football. Not only is it usually the first place to see trailers from some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows coming to screens in the imminent future, but the official halftime show has become a thing of legend. Last year, Rihanna became the most-watched performance in Super Bowl history so you just know Usher is going to be bringing his a-game this year with his performance. He’s already teased a number of guests and said preparations began 30 years ago, so get ready for the gig of a lifetime.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for the Super Bowl at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Olivia Rodrigo

With debut album ‘Sour’, Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest artists in the world but stuck to theatres for the shows that followed to make sure she wasn’t getting ahead of herself. Now, following the success of second album ‘Guts’, Rodrigo has announced a world arena tour, with support from The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress.

Advertisement

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Olivia Rodrigo at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Coachella

Yes, the Internet always has plenty of opinions about the Coachella lineup and the 2024 event may have inspired the slowest ticket sales in ten years but the iconic, dual-weekend festival still looks set to be incredible. Headline sets from Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat? A surprise appearance from Blur? Reunions from No Doubt and Sublime? Appearances from new acts like The Last Dinner Party and Chappell Roan? Yes please.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Coachella Festival at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Glastonbury

So far, zero artists have been confirmed for Glastonbury 2024 but how can you not be excited? Will Madonna follow in the footsteps of Elton John? Will Coldplay or Foo Fighters make their return to Worthy Farm? Will Glasto be the launch pad of Dua Lipa’s next era? All we know is that Glastonbury is always magical so bring it on.

When We Were Young

The pop punk revival isn’t slowing down and this year, When We Were Young has assembled a who’s who of the scene to perform iconic albums in full. If you’re a fan of teenage angst, nostalgia and big singalongs, how can you resist a day of watching Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and Jimmy Eat World relive the good ol’ days.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for When We Were Young Festival at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Sick New World

By contrast, Sick New World started life as a nostalgic, nu-metal festival but has quickly evolved to showcase the exciting heavy music scene that’s bloomed in recent years. Sure, System Of A Down are returning to headline the event alongside Slipknot, but with performances from Bring Me The Horizon, Spiritbox, Sleep Token and Bad Omens, Sick New World has its eyes firmly on the future.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Sick New World Festival at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters’ ‘But Here We Are’ is an emotional album about loss and survival but if their surprise appearance at Glastonbury is anything to go by, that pain is twisted into urgent celebration live. Expect their upcoming stadium tour to be cathartic, powerful and playful.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Foo Fighters at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Green Day

Fresh from crashing the Official UK Album Charts with new album ‘Saviors’, Green Day have confirmed their upcoming world tour will see them play iconic albums ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ in full alongside hits from other records. Now that’s a lot of bangers.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Green Day at global marketplace, viagogo here.

P!NK

Last year, P!nk played to well over a million people during her Summer Carnival World Tour. Sure, a couple of those fans used the gig as an opportunity to hand her ashes and cheese but for the most part, the theatrical, ambitious show felt out of this world. Now she’s back for a stadium run.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for P!nk at global marketplace, viagogo here.

The Killers

Brandon Flowers has fuelled rumours that The Killers are looking to shift away from bombastic stadium anthems and create something quieter and more introspective going forward. Before that though, they’re heading out on a massive tour to celebrate recent greatest hits collection ‘Rebel Diamonds’ and setting up shop in Las Vegas to play debut album ‘Hot Fuss’ in full.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for The Killers at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Poppy

Fresh from tours with PVRIS and Bad Omens, Poppy is returning to the UK for her own headline run. While previous records have explored metal, punk and grunge, recent album ‘Zig’ was created to explore her love of dance. Expect a flamboyant show that’s just as powerful as a gnarly riff to the face.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Poppy at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Teezo Touchdown

Fresh from releasing debut album ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’, Teezo Touchdown is heading out on his first proper headline run. So far, Teezo Touchdown gigs have taken the shape of saturday morning TV shows and fantastical American Football games, so who knows what his showcase of rock & boom will entail. With co-signs from Drake, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott though, expect something special.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Teezo Touchdown at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Ethel Cain

After breaking hearts and becoming something of an phenomenon with fantastical, gut-wrenching debut album ‘Preacher’s Daughter’, Ethel Cain is returning in 2024 with her ‘Childish Behaviour’ tour. Taking in Europe, North America and the UK, these shows should give fans a glimpse at what comes next from one of the most impactful new artists in recent years.

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Ethel Cain at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Girls Aloud

This run of arena shows is an overdue celebration of Girls Aloud, their legacy and their ongoing influence. Demand was so high for the tour that the 15-date run was expanded to 30 shows and fans are really, really excited for the first Girls Aloud gigs in over a decade. “Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people,” said Nadine Coyle. “We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Girls Aloud at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Doja Cat

As well as headlining both Coachella and Parklife festivals this year, Doja Cat is also heading out on her own headline tour in support of 2022 record ‘Scarlet’. The record, previously known as ‘Hellmouth’, has seen Doja win a number of awards at the MTV VMAS while recent single ‘Paint The Town Red’ topped the triple j Hot 100. With an apparent follow-up record already in the works, this should be one incredible victory lap for Doja.