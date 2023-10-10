The Rolling Stones: every album ranked in order of greatness

Is there a rock discography as curious, brilliant and memorable as the one The Rolling Stones possess? It has everything: a scrappy beginning, a run of untouchable classics, some absolute stinkers and pretty much everything in-between. A 60-year musical career will do that, after all.

As they ready the release of their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ next week (October 20) we’ve ranked every UK album release since their 1964 debut in order of greatness – including the new record. It’s only rock’n’roll, but we’ve liked (most of) it!

Words: Alex Flood, Kevin EG Perry, Thomas Smith