The Smiths: every song ranked in order of greatness

The Smiths are, without question, one of the greatest and most influential British bands of all time – the only ambiguity is where you’d rank them after The Beatles. Inspired by the 40th anniversary of their 1984 eponymous debut album, though, we have a different kind of ranking in mind today (February 20).

What Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce and the late Andy Rourke achieved between 1983 and 1987, during their all-too-brief spell at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist, can never be undone. The clever, shy, poetic outsiders had stormed Top of the Pops and the weirdos were freed to rise up and inherit – well, if not the Earth, then at least the Student Union. Even Morrissey’s deserved pariah status can’t tarnish the band’s shared genius, a point Joyce made – apparently unintentionally – in 2019: “What we did is bigger than me and bigger than Johnny and Morrissey as individuals. We changed the perception of what indie bands were supposed to be.”

The enormous task of choosing their best song ever, then, is enough to melt your Walkman. So, first, a little housekeeping: no live tracks, alternate versions or demos that aren’t widely available. Ready? OK then. Take my hand and off we stride…