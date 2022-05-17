The story of The Great Escape festival 2022 – in glorious photos

We were, at long last, finally back at The Great Escape. After a pandemic-induced pause, the new music festival returned to Brighton for a weekend stuffed with breakout sets, big names and an overload of emerging artists showing punters and industry folk what they’re made of. Stay on top of all NME‘s coverage – including reviews, features and interviews – at the festival here.
Our snapper Saffy Needham was down at the front to capture the magic…
1Thursday: Michelle at The Great Escape
Strike a pose! The New York gang take to The Old Market’s stage for their first-ever festival performance. Read the full NME review of their set.
2Punters at The Great Escape
Oh we do like to be beside the seaside!
3Thursday: Ekkstacy at The Great Escape
The Vancouver singer and rapper headbangs his way through his debut appearance at The Great Escape.
4Thursday: BĘÃTFÓØT at The Great Escape
Things get futuristic – and very, very weird – as BĘÃTFÓØT perform at Komedia Studio just after midnight. Read the full NME review of their set.
5Abby Roberts at The Great Escape
Abby Roberts – rising pop sensation and TikTok extraordinaire – got up close and personal with NME‘s photographer ahead of her performance. Watch the full interview with Abby Roberts.
6Crawlers at The Great Escape
Brighton was blessed with a mini (albeit windy) heatwave across the festival, and Crawlers certainly didn’t miss their chance to make the most of the glorious weather. Watch the full interview with Crawlers.
7Friday: Joy Anonymous at The Great Escape
The London pals and producers kept the day ravers moving and grooving throughout their uplifting Friday afternoon set.
8Dora Jar at The Great Escape
What you looking at?
9Friday: Momma at The Great Escape
With their new album, ‘Household Name’, due this summer (July 1) the duo brought some serious, pier-shaking noise to Horatio’s late on Friday night. Read the full NME review of their set.
10Friday: Priya Ragu at The Great Escape
The ever-innovative popstar played out to a packed-out Beach Stage, joined by her co-writer, producer and brother, Japhna Gold. Read the full NME review of their set.
11Blu DeTiger at The Great Escape
Ace of bass: New Yorker Blu DeTiger’s debut performance at the festival was a showcase of her raw instrument skills, as well as songwriting chops.
12Saturday: Dréya Mac at The Great Escape
Described previously on these pages as an “all-singing, all-dancing triple-threat”, the Londoner’s set was a whirlwind showcase of those skills.
13Cassyette at The Great Escape
Cassyette is due a big slot this summer; she’s on the bill with My Chemical Romance at their shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall. She tells NME how to prepare for such a momentous gig so early in her career.
14Saturday: Dréya Mac at The Great Escape
Dréya Mac meeting her audience…
15Saturday: Piri and Tommy Villiers at The Great Escape
Following on from the success of ‘Soft Spot’ on TikTok, the duo performed at the social media platform’s Saturday night showcase, and demonstrated a pathway to sustainable – and banging – career. Read the full NME review of Piri and Tommy Villiers set.
16Saturday: Stella Donnelly at The Great Escape
The Australian artist announced her second album just before her return to the UK and The Great Escape, and gave first single ‘Lungs’ an airing at her set at the Beach stage.
17Saturday: ArrDee at The Great Escape
Return of the King: Brighton’s hometown hero ArrDee closed the festival on Saturday night, running through his array of chart hits, and bigging up his locale. Read the full NME review of ArrDee’s set.
18Piri and Tommy Villiers at The Great Escape
A couple in perfect harmony…