The UK’s hottest concerts and sporting events of 2023 have been revealed

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

Viagogo has shared a list of 2023’s most in-demand events, from huge music concerts to massive sporting events.

READ MORE: The seven tours we want turned into movies

Viagogo’s first annual year in review reported a 41 per cent increase in fans purchasing tickets for events abroad compared to 2022.

Advertisement

Punters from over 90 countries, including Bermuda, Brazil, Singapore and South Africa, bought tickets on viagogo to see Beyoncé’s record-breaking ‘Renaissance’ tour when it touched down in London in May while supporters from over 40 countries bought tickets to experience The Ashes over the summer.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour made Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the second most in-demand venue in the country, based on tickets purchased on viagogo, beaten only by Wembley Stadium which hosted gigs from the likes of The Weeknd, Harry Styles and Blur.

“London has always been a hotspot for great live music and competitive sport and that’s especially clear in 2023, as we’re seeing record numbers of fans travelling in to share the magic,” said viagogo Global MD, Cris Miller.

“The UK has been experiencing a resurgence in live events. Fans globally are leveraging our platform to plan holidays to get to these gigs. The knock-on effect of these memorable moments has a positive impact on local businesses and shows the growing demand for these in-person experiences.”

The ten most in-demand artists based on tickets sold on viagogo and StubHub for events in the UK in 2023, as of 1 December 2023, is as follows.

Advertisement

1. Beyoncé

2. Harry Styles

3. The Weeknd

4. Coldplay

5. Elton John

6. Bruce Springsteen

7. Chris Brown

8. Madonna

9. P!NK

10. Arctic Monkeys

Elsewhere, for the first time since the NFL started playing matches in the UK 16 years ago, a majority of the supporters at both Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came from the UK, with just 42 per cent coming from abroad. Fans still travelled in from more than 74 countries though, helping NFL matches become some of the most popular sporting events in 2023, according to viagogo ticket sales.

The top ten most popular UK sporting events of 2023 are as follows:

1. The Championships, Wimbledon (tennis)

2. Formula 1 British Grand Prix (motorsport)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills – NFL London Games 2023 (American Football)

4. ICC World Test Championship – Australia v India (cricket)

5. Wales vs England – Guinness Six Nations 2023 (rugby union)

6. KSI vs Tommy Fury (boxing)

7. Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans – NFL London Games 2023 (American Football)

8. The Open Championship (golf)

9. England vs France – Guinness Six Nations 2023 (rugby union)

10. Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL London Games 2023 (American Football)

Looking ahead to 2024, viagogo ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming UK leg of her Eras Tour are already tracking at 50 per cent more than Beyoncé achieved in all of 2023. Ticket sales for her Wembley Stadium shows have already claimed three spaces on viagogo’s list of the ten most anticipated shows in the UK for 2024, with Foo Fighters’ gigs at London Stadium and Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground also ranking in the top ten.

According to viagogo data, British performers make up 50 per cent of the most sought-after tickets in the UK in 2024, with Take That, Liam Gallagher, Depeche Mode, Bring Me The Horizon and Eric Clapton claiming five of the 10 most popular tickets for UK events.

The UK’s Most In-Demand Artists for 2024 are as follows:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Foo Fighters

3. Take That

4. Liam Gallagher

5. Bruce Springsteen

6. P!NK

7. Depeche Mode

8. Bring Me The Horizon

9. Eric Clapton

10. Olivia Rodrigo