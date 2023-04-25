These are the best gigs to see this week

The excitement around live music post-pandemic doesn’t seem to be waning, with summer 2023 already shaping up to be one almighty festival season. The likes of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude and BST Hyde Park have come up with stellar lineups while there’s massive tours from Harry Styles, Coldplay, Beyoncé, The Weeknd and more to also look forward to.

Before that though, there’s a string of spectacular must-see shows around the UK. Diaries at the ready, here are the best gigs to see this week (April 25 – May 1).

Yard Act

Post-punkers Yard Act are heading out on a final victory lap for celebrated debut album ‘The Overload’ before whatever comes next. Following the run of headline gigs, the band are due to play a residency at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club with support from a range of comedians.

Speaking to NME last year, vocalist James Smith teased “Monopoly money confetti cannons, and probably a couple of new songs,” for the tour. Well, there’s only one way to find out

Yard Act play:

APRIL

26 – Dublin, Vicar Street

28 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

29 – Manchester, Albert Hall

MAY

4 – London, Troxy

5 – London, Troxy

8 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

11 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Duran Duran

Duran Duran return to home soil this week to kick off a mammoth headline run in support of their 2021 album ‘Future Past’. Last year’s North American tour saw the legendary group play a vibrant greatest hits set that was driven by iconic moments.

Looking ahead to the tour, vocalist Simon Le Bon said “It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of Duran Duran to new generations of music lovers. We still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.” Support comes from Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears and Lia Lia.

Duran Duran play:

APRIL

29 – The AO Arena, Manchester

MAY

01 – The O2, London

02 – The O2, London

04 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

05 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

07 – 3Arena, Dublin

09 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Maisie Peters

Following another stint supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, Maisie Peters returned to the UK earlier this month to kick off her own headline tour. The run concludes this week with a massive show at London’s Eventim Apollo before she heads to Europe..

Peters is also gearing up to release second album ‘The Good Witch’ (out June 16) and has already confirmed her return to the capital later this year, with a headline show at Wembley Arena.

Maisie Peters plays:

APRIL

27 – Eventim Apollo, London

NOVEMBER

03 – Wembley Arena, London

Razorlight

The original line-up of Razorlight ( Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo) reunited in 2021 before a Greatest Hits compilation was released at the end of last year alongside a documentary. Now the band are taking the party out on the road, with extra dates being added due to phenomenal demand.

Razorlight play:

APRIL

25 – O2 Academy, Oxford

26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

28 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

MAY

10 – Empire, Middlesbrough, Empire

11 – HMV Empire, Coventry

12 – Eventim Apollo, London

JJ Lin

Singaporean Mando-pop star JJ Lin will be wrapping up his world tour with two headline gisg at Wembley Arena. Taking place after a three-year break from music, this tour is billed as a celebration of Lin’s 20-year career and has seen the star performing tracks from across his discography, from his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ to his most recent album, ‘Drifter / Like You Do’.

JJ Lin plays:

April

30 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

May

01 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

The Flaming Lips

Celebrating 20 years of ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’, The Flaming Lips are set to play the iconic record in full at a trio of UK dates ahead of a North American run.

Originally released in 2002, The Flaming Lips’ tenth studio album features banging singles like ‘Do You Realize??’ and saw the group experiment further with electronics. Last year the band released a 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ featuring B-sides, demos, remixes, live versions of tracks, and hard-to-find covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead and Kylie Minogue songs.

The Flaming Lips play:

APRIL

25 – Troxy, London

28 – Eventim Apollo, London

29 – O2 Apollo, Manchester