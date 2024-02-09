These are the best gigs to see this month

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.
You’ve gotten over the slump of January and now you’ve got the rest of 2024 to look forward to.
And what a 2024 it’s shaping up to be. Mega stars like Taylor Swift, The Killers, Slipknot and Liam Gallagher are set to hit the road for well-deserved victory laps while a new crop of rising stars are eager to prove themselves on the live circuit. There’s really no shortage of gigs to fill up those diaries.
And that’s before we get to a festival season that’ll see Lana Del Rey headline Reading & Leeds, Fall Out Boy at Download, Green Day at Isle Of Wight and maybe Madonna at Glastonbury.
To help you get the most out of the month, we’ve rounded up the very best gigs that are taking place over the next few weeks.
The 1975
The 1975 are back with their ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour. Previous legs of the run have seen guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff while vocalist Matty Healy has eaten everything from raw meat to mobile phones. Expect the unexpected. Support comes from the brilliant The Japanese House.
The 1975 play
FEBRUARY
8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
12 – The O2, London
13 – The O2, London
14 – The O2, London
17 – AO Arena, Manchester
18 – AO Arena, Manchester
20 – The O2, London
21 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Dylan
Fresh from supporting Ed Sheeran at stadiums across the world, pop/rock superstar Dylan is heading out on a UK headline run. With new single ‘Alibi’ underlying her own stadium ambitions, these gigs are set to be explosive.
Dylan plays
FEBRUARY
15 – Eventim Apollo, London
18 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
19 – Vicar Street, Dublin
20 – Beckett Student Union, Leeds
22 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
23 – O2 Academy, Oxford
24 – Great Hall, Cardiff
25 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Laufey
Everytime Laufey announces a show, it sells out almost instantly. So far, the jazz sensation has confirmed five London headline shows sandwiched between tours of Europe and North America that’ll keep her on the road from now until July. Get a ticket if you can.
Laufey plays
FEBRUARY
10 – The Academy, Dublin (matinee)
10 – The Academy, Dublin
12 – SWG3, Glasgow
14 – Albert Hall, Manchester
15 – EartH, London
16 – EartH, London
17 – EartH, London
Enter Shikari
The beloved cult rockers are heading out on their very first arena tour and you know they’re going to come out swinging. Bringing together political fury and euphoric escape, Enter Shikari’s music is perfect for huge gigs like these while the supporting lineup of Fever 333 and Noahfinnce is going to make it a night to remember.
Enter Shikari play
FEBRUARY
9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
12 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh
14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
16 – International Arena, Cardiff
17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
Poppy
Fresh from a run supporting Bad Omens and a co-headline tour with PVRIS, Poppy is heading out on a UK headline tour of her own. With new album ‘Zig’ continuing to bend expectations alongside a hefty back catalogue of vibrant pop metal anthems, it’s going to be a noisy, cathartic evening.
Poppy plays
FEBRUARY
14 – Manchester Academy, Manchester
15 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
16 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
18 – O2 Academy, Bristol
19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
20 – KOKO, London
21 – KOKO, London
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson has just released her brilliant fourth album ’Venus’ and is heading out on a UK tour to celebrate. Larsson has always been a playful popstar and this new era sees her really embrace that, pulling influence from a number of genres to create an album of all-out bangers. It’s made for giddy, joyful gigs.
Zara Larsson plays
FEBRUARY
16 – Manchester Academy, Manchester
17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
18 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
21 – Roundhouse, London
22 – Roundhouse, London
Kim Petras
After the global smash of ‘Unholy’, Kim Petras released her long awaited debut album ‘Feed The Beast’ last year, quickly followed by ‘Problématique’. Long story short, Petras has a lot of material to pull from to make these shows as fun and theatrical as possible.
Kim Petras plays
FEBRUARY
13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
15 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
19 – Eventim Apollo, London
PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress released her highly anticipated debut album ‘Heaven Knows’ last November and will be following it up with her biggest ever headline shows. Previously the biggest UK shows PinkPantheress has ever played was at the 1000 capacity Scala, so this run will be an incredible level up in every way.
PinkPantheress plays
FEBRUARY
20 –3Olympia, Dublin
22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
23 – Alexandra Palace, London
Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan is very much the sound of 2024 thanks to ‘Stick Season’ and his new collaboration with Sam Fender. These mammoth arena shows already feel too small for breakout star, so get ready for one almighty celebration.
Noah Kahan plays
FEBRUARY
10 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
11 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
13 – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff
14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
Nieve Ella
2024 saw Nieve Ella release two brilliant EPs and build an incredibly supportive fanbase. Now, she takes that on the road. The first batch of dates sold out so fast, Ella had to add a bunch more to try and keep up with demand.
Nieve Ella plays
FEBRUARY
8 – Omeara, London
9 – Gorilla, Manchester
10 – King Tuts, Glasgow
12 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham
14 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham
16 – Omeara, London
The Pretenders
The iconic rock and rollers continue their form of playing sweaty, intimate gigs with this latest headline run. “It’s just more fun. It’s a small stage. And you can see everyone and they’re right in your face and it’s a laugh, that’s why you’re there,” explained Chrissie Hynde. “If I see some crazy shit in the audience, I can really feed off of that. You can’t see it when you’re too far away.”
The Pretenders play
FEBRUARY
24 – The Glasshouse, Gateshead
25 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
26 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
28 – Palladium, London
29 – Palladium, London
MARCH
02 – New Theatre, Oxford
03 – Beacon, Bristol
05 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
06 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Reneé Rapp
It’s hard to think of a more exciting popstar than Reneé Rapp right now. The Mean Girls musical is storming cinemas while debut album ‘Snow Angel’ is a cathartic collection of bold, brilliant pop. A real superstar in the making.
Reneé Rapp plays
FEBRUARY
23 – Apollo, Manchester
25 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
28 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
MARCH
01 – Eventim Apollo, London
02 – Roundhouse, London
03 – Pryzm, London
04 – 3Olympia, Dublin
