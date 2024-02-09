These are the best gigs to see this month

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

You’ve gotten over the slump of January and now you’ve got the rest of 2024 to look forward to.

And what a 2024 it’s shaping up to be. Mega stars like Taylor Swift, The Killers, Slipknot and Liam Gallagher are set to hit the road for well-deserved victory laps while a new crop of rising stars are eager to prove themselves on the live circuit. There’s really no shortage of gigs to fill up those diaries.

Advertisement

And that’s before we get to a festival season that’ll see Lana Del Rey headline Reading & Leeds, Fall Out Boy at Download, Green Day at Isle Of Wight and maybe Madonna at Glastonbury.

To help you get the most out of the month, we’ve rounded up the very best gigs that are taking place over the next few weeks.

The 1975

The 1975 are back with their ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour. Previous legs of the run have seen guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff while vocalist Matty Healy has eaten everything from raw meat to mobile phones. Expect the unexpected. Support comes from the brilliant The Japanese House.

The 1975 play

FEBRUARY

8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

14 – The O2, London

17 – AO Arena, Manchester

18 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – The O2, London

21 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Advertisement

Fans can buy and sell tickets for The 1975 at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Dylan

Fresh from supporting Ed Sheeran at stadiums across the world, pop/rock superstar Dylan is heading out on a UK headline run. With new single ‘Alibi’ underlying her own stadium ambitions, these gigs are set to be explosive.

Dylan plays

FEBRUARY

15 – Eventim Apollo, London

18 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

19 – Vicar Street, Dublin

20 – Beckett Student Union, Leeds

22 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

23 – O2 Academy, Oxford

24 – Great Hall, Cardiff

25 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Dylan at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Laufey

Everytime Laufey announces a show, it sells out almost instantly. So far, the jazz sensation has confirmed five London headline shows sandwiched between tours of Europe and North America that’ll keep her on the road from now until July. Get a ticket if you can.

Laufey plays

FEBRUARY

10 – The Academy, Dublin (matinee)

10 – The Academy, Dublin

12 – SWG3, Glasgow

14 – Albert Hall, Manchester

15 – EartH, London

16 – EartH, London

17 – EartH, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Laufey at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Enter Shikari

The beloved cult rockers are heading out on their very first arena tour and you know they’re going to come out swinging. Bringing together political fury and euphoric escape, Enter Shikari’s music is perfect for huge gigs like these while the supporting lineup of Fever 333 and Noahfinnce is going to make it a night to remember.

Enter Shikari play

FEBRUARY

9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – International Arena, Cardiff

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Enter Shikari at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Poppy

Fresh from a run supporting Bad Omens and a co-headline tour with PVRIS, Poppy is heading out on a UK headline tour of her own. With new album ‘Zig’ continuing to bend expectations alongside a hefty back catalogue of vibrant pop metal anthems, it’s going to be a noisy, cathartic evening.

Poppy plays

FEBRUARY

14 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

15 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

16 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

18 – O2 Academy, Bristol

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

20 – KOKO, London

21 – KOKO, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Poppy at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson has just released her brilliant fourth album ’Venus’ and is heading out on a UK tour to celebrate. Larsson has always been a playful popstar and this new era sees her really embrace that, pulling influence from a number of genres to create an album of all-out bangers. It’s made for giddy, joyful gigs.

Zara Larsson plays

FEBRUARY

16 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

18 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Roundhouse, London

22 – Roundhouse, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Zara Larsson at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Kim Petras

After the global smash of ‘Unholy’, Kim Petras released her long awaited debut album ‘Feed The Beast’ last year, quickly followed by ‘Problématique’. Long story short, Petras has a lot of material to pull from to make these shows as fun and theatrical as possible.

Kim Petras plays

FEBRUARY

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

15 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Eventim Apollo, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Kim Petras at global marketplace, viagogo here.

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress released her highly anticipated debut album ‘Heaven Knows’ last November and will be following it up with her biggest ever headline shows. Previously the biggest UK shows PinkPantheress has ever played was at the 1000 capacity Scala, so this run will be an incredible level up in every way.

PinkPantheress plays

FEBRUARY

20 –3Olympia, Dublin

22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

23 – Alexandra Palace, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for PinkPantheress at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan is very much the sound of 2024 thanks to ‘Stick Season’ and his new collaboration with Sam Fender. These mammoth arena shows already feel too small for breakout star, so get ready for one almighty celebration.

Noah Kahan plays

FEBRUARY

10 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

11 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

13 – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Noah Kahan at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Nieve Ella

2024 saw Nieve Ella release two brilliant EPs and build an incredibly supportive fanbase. Now, she takes that on the road. The first batch of dates sold out so fast, Ella had to add a bunch more to try and keep up with demand.

Nieve Ella plays

FEBRUARY

8 – Omeara, London

9 – Gorilla, Manchester

10 – King Tuts, Glasgow

12 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham

14 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham

16 – Omeara, London

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Nieve Ella at global marketplace, viagogo here.

The Pretenders

The iconic rock and rollers continue their form of playing sweaty, intimate gigs with this latest headline run. “It’s just more fun. It’s a small stage. And you can see everyone and they’re right in your face and it’s a laugh, that’s why you’re there,” explained Chrissie Hynde. “If I see some crazy shit in the audience, I can really feed off of that. You can’t see it when you’re too far away.”

The Pretenders play

FEBRUARY

24 – The Glasshouse, Gateshead

25 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

26 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

28 – Palladium, London

29 – Palladium, London

MARCH

02 – New Theatre, Oxford

03 – Beacon, Bristol

05 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

06 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Fans can buy and sell tickets for The Pretenders at global marketplace, viagogo here.

Reneé Rapp

It’s hard to think of a more exciting popstar than Reneé Rapp right now. The Mean Girls musical is storming cinemas while debut album ‘Snow Angel’ is a cathartic collection of bold, brilliant pop. A real superstar in the making.

Reneé Rapp plays

FEBRUARY

23 – Apollo, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

28 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

MARCH

01 – Eventim Apollo, London

02 – Roundhouse, London

03 – Pryzm, London

04 – 3Olympia, Dublin

Fans can buy and sell tickets for Reneé Rapp at global marketplace, viagogo here.