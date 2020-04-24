These are the UK’s best small venues

Earlier this year, Radiohead’s Philip Selway spoke to NME about the importance grassroots venues played on the band’s development while Benefits’ Kingsley Hall claimed that to “truly celebrate independent venues”, music fans need to “get away from the mentality that you’re going to see the next big thing”.

“Just go out and enjoy it,” he argued. “Live for the moment, appreciate these amazing institutions and acts. For many bands, this is our Wembley.

It’s a sentiment shared by Frank Turner, who made the same point when speaking at the launch of Music Venue Trust’s annual report in Parliament back in January.

It comes after the Music Venue Trust released their annual report – revealing that gig attendance is lower than pre-pandemic levels, and calling for urgent government action and investment from large arenas to prevent them from “going over a cliff”.

It’s not all bad news though. The Music Venue Trust recently confirmed that its Own Our Venues campaign had raised over £2million and was going to move ahead with purchasing nine gig spaces. On completion of the purchase, the venues will be offered an immediate rent reduction and help contribute to building repairs and insurance, while also guaranteeing long-term security and market-resistant rents.

Below is a roundup of some of the best small venues in the UK.

Leadmill

Location: 6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S14SE

Capacity: 900

Upcoming gigs: The Bootleg Beatles (May 27), Inhaler (June 6), The Pigeon Detectives (July 8)

Tunbridge Wells Forum

Location: The Common, London Rd, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells TN48YU

Capacity: 250

Upcoming gigs: Benefits (April 25), Coach Party (May 12), Sleeper (May 25)

Omeara

Location: 6 O’Meara St, London SE11TE

Capacity: 320

Upcoming gigs: Georgia (April 20), Lime Garden (May 16), Kate Nash (June 1)

Green Door Store

Location: 2 – 4 Trafalgar Arches, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 4FQ

Capacity: 280

Upcoming gigs: Ditz (April 27), Prima Queen (May 22), Ten Tonnes (September 13)

The Deaf Institute

Location: 135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M17HE

Capacity: 260

Upcoming gigs: CLT DRP (April 28), Cub Sport (April 30), The View (May 10)

Brudenell Social Club

Location: 33 Queen’s Rd, Burley, Leeds LS61NY

Capacity: 400

Upcoming gigs: The Lottery Winners (April 20), Black Country, New Road (May 3), Rachel Chinouriri (May 5)

SWG3

Location: 100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G38QG

Capacity: 1000

Upcoming gigs: Girli (April 22), Foals (May 8), Caroline Polachek (May 25)

Clwb Ifor Bach

Location: 11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR

Capacity: 460

Upcoming gigs: Vistas (May 15), Skylrk (May 26), Swim Deep (May 30)

